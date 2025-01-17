Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers are 26% Off Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
After a rocky rollout, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike sneaker has redeemed itself with fans. Originally, the Nike Book 1 was dropped in limited quantities featuring unimaginative colorways.
Thankfully, Booker and Nike corrected many of the problems that plagued the shoes. They picked up the pace with more frequent releases, higher supply, and better marketing.
Now, as the Nike Book 1 is well over a year old, some of the colorways have already begun to get marked down online. Currently, two colorways have been discounted by 26% online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what online shoppers must know.
After launching at a retail price of $140, the Nike Book 1 is available for $103 (26% off) in the 'Lilac Bloom' and 'Rattlesnake' colorways on the Nike website. However, athletes and fans should act fast as the discounted kicks are already selling out in most sizes.
Many of the best Nike Book 1 styles draw inspiration from the beautiful Phoenix area. The 'Lilac Bloom' and 'Rattlesnake' colorways are both nods to "The Valley." More recently, the "Sedona" colorway paid homage to the breathtaking Red Rocks.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
Booker and Nike have stepped up their game with new colorways lately and the best is still yet to come. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.