Nike Just Dropped Kevin Durant's NBA All-Star Game Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is still a month away, but that has not stopped Nike from celebrating the annual basketball festivities. The iconic American sportswear brand has already begun rolling out special colorways of its signature sneakers.
Earlier today, Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant's 17th signature basketball shoe dropped in a limited-edition colorway for the big game. Durant has played in 14 NBA All-Star Games and taken home the game's MVP Award twice.
The Nike KD17 "Easy Money All-Star" is sure to make Durant's fans and hoopers happy this winter. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
The Nike KD17 "Easy Money All-Star" colorway dropped on Thursday, January 16. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes on the Nike website and other select retailers.
The "Easy Money All-Star" colorway takes inspiration from one of Durant's many nicknames. The silhouette sports a brilliant blend of Barely Volt, Hyper Pink, Total Orange, and Baltic Blue to create a rainbow effect.
Even better, a closer look shows cash with Durant's face on it. The Nike Swoosh logos, KD signature, and KD logo all pop off of the shoe in black.
Just like every other style of the Nike KD17, this colorway features the brand's best performance technology for basketball. A large forefoot Air Zoom unit is combined with a springy foam for extra pop on the court. An outsole pattern resembling a topographical map provides traction for every move.
Durant is the first signature Nike athlete whose All-Star Game shoes have dropped but will be far from the last. Fans can expect LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to get All-Star colorways, while Ja Morant and Devin Booker look like longshots to earn a spot on the rosters.
Durant's signature sneakers always launch in the Spring, so the Nike KD17 only has a few general-release colorways left to hit shelves. Athletes and fans do not want to miss this drop. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.