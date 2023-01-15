Deebo Samuel Wears Air Jordan Cleats in NFC Playoff Win

Skip to main content

Deebo Samuel Wears Air Jordan Cleats in 49ers Victory

Deebo Samuel wore low-top Air Jordan cleats during San Francisco 49ers' playoff win.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first day of NFL Super Wild Card weekend is in the books, and the games did not disappoint. Saturday's first matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks featured several highlight reel plays.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel helped San Francisco advance to the next round of the playoffs with six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Thanks to a questionable play by a Seattle defender, followed by a 74-yard score, Samuel's Air Jordan cleats got plenty of coverage.

Since signing with Jordan Brand in September 2022, Samuel has worn a mix of player-exclusive, general release, and custom cleats on the gridiron. Off the field, the deep-threat has worn almost unobtainable sneakers.

Yesterday, Samuel wreaked havoc in a pair of Jordan 1 Low TD Cleats in the classic red, white, and black 'Chicago' colorway. Below is everything fans must know about the low-cut cleats.

Jordan 1 Low TD Cleats

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball.

Deebo Samuel runs with the football.

During Saturday's NFL Wild Card game, Samuel wore the Jordan 1 Low TD Cleats in the 'Chicago' colorway. The cleats, inspired by Michael Jordan's iconic basketball shoes, were released in October 2019 for $115.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unfortunately for athletes, the cleats have since sold out. The silver lining is Nike has similar cleats for baseball available online. Additionally, the brand has a wide selection of football cleats on its website.

Now that San Francisco has taken care of its business, they will host their divisional round matchup against the winner of Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. We cannot wait to see what Samuel wears on the field next week.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Brian Daboll is the NFL's Newest Fashion Icon

Mike Tomlin Remains the Nike Air Force 1 King

LeBron James, Nike Celebrate "The Debut"

In This Article (2)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs with the ball.
News

Deebo Samuel Wears Air Jordan Cleats in NFC Playoff Win

By Pat Benson
View of red, grey, and white Air Jordan shoes.
News

New Orleans Pelicans Player Loses Shoes to Fan

By Pat Benson
View of black, pink, and teal Nike Kobe shoes.
News

The Top Five Shoes Worn in the NBA on Friday Night

By Pat Benson
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic defends Lakers forward LeBron James.
News

Shoes Take Center Stage in Battle Between LeBron & Luka

By Pat Benson
Suga smiles for a picture.
News

See the Shoes Worn by Celebrities at the Lakers Game

By Pat Benson
View of black, red, and white Jordan shoe.
News

Jayson Tatum's Signature Jordan Brand Shoe Leaks Online

By Pat Benson
View of blue, white, and grey Air Jordan shoes.
News

The Top Three Sneaker Releases This Weekend

By Pat Benson
Trae Young smiles during a post-game interview.
News

Trae Young's Chain Features New Adidas Logo

By Pat Benson