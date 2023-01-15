Deebo Samuel Wears Air Jordan Cleats in NFC Playoff Win

The first day of NFL Super Wild Card weekend is in the books, and the games did not disappoint. Saturday's first matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks featured several highlight reel plays.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel helped San Francisco advance to the next round of the playoffs with six receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Thanks to a questionable play by a Seattle defender, followed by a 74-yard score, Samuel's Air Jordan cleats got plenty of coverage.

Since signing with Jordan Brand in September 2022, Samuel has worn a mix of player-exclusive, general release, and custom cleats on the gridiron. Off the field, the deep-threat has worn almost unobtainable sneakers.

Yesterday, Samuel wreaked havoc in a pair of Jordan 1 Low TD Cleats in the classic red, white, and black 'Chicago' colorway. Below is everything fans must know about the low-cut cleats.

Jordan 1 Low TD Cleats

Deebo Samuel runs with the football. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

During Saturday's NFL Wild Card game, Samuel wore the Jordan 1 Low TD Cleats in the 'Chicago' colorway. The cleats, inspired by Michael Jordan's iconic basketball shoes, were released in October 2019 for $115.

Unfortunately for athletes, the cleats have since sold out. The silver lining is Nike has similar cleats for baseball available online. Additionally, the brand has a wide selection of football cleats on its website.

Now that San Francisco has taken care of its business, they will host their divisional round matchup against the winner of Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. We cannot wait to see what Samuel wears on the field next week.

