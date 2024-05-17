Scottie Scheffler Wears Tiger Woods' Nike Shoes in PGA Championship
The sports world was shocked to learn of the arrest of Scottie Scheffler on Friday morning. The top-ranked golfer was arrested and charged with felony assault outside the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.
The incident occurred after allegedly injuring a police officer while trying to drive past the scene of a fatal car crash. The tragic situation is sure to dominate the national sports conversation for the foreseeable future.
Given my LSAT score, it is best to leave that legal and ethical discussion to someone more knowledgeable. However, I can talk footwear at a PhD level, and Scheffler did not disappoint with the golf shoes he chose to wear in the rainy conditions on Friday.
With all eyes on him, Scheffler laced up a pair of Tiger Woods' retro Nike golf shoes. Below is a detailed look and breakdown for the Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods '20 in the white colorway Scheffler wore on Friday.
The Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods '20 came out several years ago, but the technology still holds up. So much so that it has been the preferred footwear of Scheffler for a while now.
In fact, Woods is no longer with Nike. The two long-time partners split in January after almost three decades. Woods and TaylorMade launched the standalone brand Sun Day Red the following month.
While Nike still carries much of Woods' apparel and footwear, those exact golf shoes are no longer available on the Nike website. However, athletes and fans might still be able to find the Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods '20 in select sizes on various golf gear websites.
A more serious conversation about the events of Friday morning will play out over the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, the sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all their footwear news from all over the sports world and beyond.
