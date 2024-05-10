FootJoy & Todd Snyder Drop "Mint Julep" Golf Shoe Collection
FootJoy, the self-touted #1 shoe in golf, has kept its foot on the gas throughout this year. Now, the golfer-loved brand has partnered with America's leading menswear designer, Todd Snyder, to unveil two exclusive footwear releases in the lead-up to the PGA Championship.
Introducing the "Mint Julep" Premiere Series, a limited-edition collection that boasts unique design elements such as elevated patent leather accents and a fresh mint outsole inspired by the iconic cocktail of choice at the Kentucky Derby.
"We're really excited about this latest collaboration with FootJoy. We've taken design details like the broguing on a bespoke shoe and inspirations from the iconic Derby and combined them with state-of-the-art technology and modern style. Because you can't always be the best player in your foursome…but wearing these, you can certainly be the most stylish," said Todd Snyder.
Available in both Wilcox and Field models, the "Mint Julep" Premiere Series will stand out as the preferred shoe of FJ athletes at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Golf fans can expect to see the shoes worn by the likes of Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and many more.
The FootJoy x Todd Snyder "Mint Julep" collection is scheduled to hit shelves at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 14. Online shoppers can check out the collection at footjoy.com while supplies last.
True to both brands' proud traditions, the "Mint Julep" Premiere Series collection uses hand-selected, premium full-grain leather, offering unparalleled quality craftsmanship with the finest details.
"It's been a pleasure to partner with Todd and his team over the last several years, combining his fresh take on men's fashion with the modern classic styling of Premiere Series. With a combination of high fashion, superior comfort, and golf-specific performance innovation, these shoes are made for players with a discerning sense of style," said Chris Tobias, Vice President of FootJoy Footwear.
Father's Day is right around the corner (and we will have plenty of shopping guides for golfers) and it is guaranteed to be an exciting season for athletes. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news.
Further Reading: FootJoy's "Mother's Day" shopping guide for golfers.