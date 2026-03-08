SGA's Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' Drops This Week

Last week, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appropriately debuted the Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' colorway in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Keeping with the theme of monochromatic colorways, the 'Blush' colorway is just one color. Yet, it captures the energy and life of spring. Especially spring basketball in the NBA.

The Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' colorway. | Converse

Release Information

The Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' will be available in a global release on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Online shoppers will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes on Converse.com, the Nike SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Online shoppers who miss the drop will be able to find the performance basketball shoes on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

The Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' colorway. | Converse

Design Details

According to Converse, Spring brings a shift in energy. Gilgeous-Alexander, Creative Director of Converse Basketball, channels that feeling into the SHAI 001 'Blush' colorway.

It's a fresh expression of the silhouette that carries the same confident shape and presence, built for everyday rotation on and off the court.

The Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' colorway. | Converse

Tech Specs

The tech specs for the 'Blush' colorway are the same as every SHAI 001 style. It is engineered for performance and expression, on and off the court.

A radial traction pattern on the outsole delivers multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air provides responsive energy return, and an over-lasted midsole helps ensure low, connected stability.

The Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' colorway. | Converse

Shai's Influence

The performance basketball shoe is built to move like Gilgeous-Alexander: consistent, precise, and always shifting. So far, the shoe has received generally positive reviews from the sneaker community. However, not many fans have been able to get their hands on the sneakers as each release has been so limited.

It has been just over one year since Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his first signature basketball shoe at NBA All-Star Weekend. Since then, the shoes have smashed all expectations with their popularity among hoopers and fans.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001 'Blush' colorway. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shai's Statement

"I poured my heart and soul into the SHAI 001, and I'm proud to share it with the world," said Gilgeous-Alexander.

"From performance to design, every aspect of this shoe reflects my passion for the game and my commitment to pushing its boundaries. We made the SHAI 001 a versatile shoe for everyone — from the athlete who's in the gym three times a day to the kids who just want to express themselves on or off the court."

With warmer weather on the way, fans can expect more heat from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.