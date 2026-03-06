Trae Young’s Wizards Debut Wasn’t Flashy, but It Gave the Franchise a Glimmer of Hope

Nearly two months after Trae Young’s seven-plus season tenure with the Hawks came to a close, the star guard made his debut for the Wizards.

Young had been sidelined since Dec. 27 with a right knee MCL sprain and a right quad contusion. With Washington’s season effectively over as the franchise looks to position themselves with top odds in the NBA draft lottery, there wasn’t any reason to rush Young back. But it’s nice to have some risk-free time to get used to the new situation even though many of the Wizards’ key players remain on the shelf.

A minutes restriction only made sense after missing over two months while Washington has no pressure to win the rest of this season. According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, the Wizards had Young slated for somewhere between 17 to 20 minutes of action in his debut.

With Young’s return, Washington’s injury report remained long: Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, D’Angelo Russell, Tristan Vukčević, Jamir Watkins and Cam Whitmore were all out. Davis, Washington’s other big trade-deadline acquisition, won’t make his Wizards debut this season as he recovers from hand and groin injuries. Although the Young-Davis duo won’t see any run this year, the franchise’s new point guard got to play alongside a few of Washington’s key young pieces Thursday in Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson, the sixth pick in the 2025 draft.

Washington’s lineup in Young’s debut was still drastically different than what fans will see once the team is at full strength. Two-way players Leaky Black and Julian Reese started in a small first five as the Wizards didn’t have a true big man available. All the weirdness aside, it was nice to see Young back on the floor—even if it will take some time to get used to him in a Wizards uniform.

How did Trae Young play in Washington Wizards debut?

Young didn’t waste any time scoring his first bucket as a Wizard. He scored Washington’s first points of the night Thursday on a crafty layup as he got around Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski.

TRAE YOUNG'S FIRST CAREER BUCKET AS A WIZARD 🪄 pic.twitter.com/J6MQg0cu9f — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 6, 2026

With the minutes restriction, he played 19 minutes in his debut. Young scored 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field and 1-for-5 from three-point range. He added six assists to three turnovers, plus two steals and two rebounds. Those numbers won’t blow you away and it wasn’t the most efficient game you’ll see from Young, but considering the long absence and minutes restriction, it was a solid debut with his new team.

As a unit, the Wizards had a solid second half and cut Utah’s lead to six late in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz came out on top 122-112 in this tank bowl. Julian Reese, brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, had a massive game with 18 points and 20 rebounds. If Young was allowed to play a full minute load, the Wizards may have had a chance to snap its six-game losing streak.

Why was Trae Young’s debut important for the Wizards?

Washington hasn’t made the playoffs since 2021. That year, the Bucks took care of the eighth-seeded Wizards led by Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook in five games. The Wizards haven’t made it out of the first round since ‘17 and the organization hasn’t made it to the conference finals or better since 1979—back when it was called the Washington Bullets.

There’s still a long way to go before the Wizards are a legitimate playoff team, but some excitement during another dreadful season helps. This season, Washington’s average attendance is 15,889 for its home games at Capital One Arena.

For Young’s debut Thursday, the Wizards saw 17,689 fans walk through the door, nearly 2,000 more than a typical night. The fan base was excited to see its new franchise point guard take the floor, even against one of the other bottom NBA teams.

You may think I’m being cynical. I’m not. Just observant. It’s been a LONG time since there’s been this many Wizards fans in this building, by the team’s entranceway to the court, 45 minutes before tipoff. #TraeYoungEffect pic.twitter.com/RG03JX3GO5 — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) March 5, 2026

Video and sound of Trae Young being introduced for the first time as a Washington Wizards starter: pic.twitter.com/yUKjdiNEtW — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) March 6, 2026

“Usually I’m pretty locked into the game, but I did feel that presence tonight,” Wizards head coach Brian Keefe said postgame of the energy Young’s debut brought via Monumental Sports Network’s Chase Hughes. “You felt the electricity in the building. Our fans have been terrific this year and I’m glad they came out to show support to [Young], you could definitely feel that.”

Thursday’s long awaited debut came with some nerves, but the first one is the hardest and now that’s out of the way. It wasn’t a flashy night by any means, but it was a performance to build off of as the Wizards try to build something special.

“It was very much similar [to my rookie season] as far as being anxious all day and not getting too much sleep last night,” Young said after the game via Henry J. Brown of Wizards On SI. “I was really looking forward to today and shaking off whatever rust I would have from missing a few months of basketball. ... I just wanted to come out here and have some fun and get that first one out of the way.”

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.