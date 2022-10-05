Shaq & Penny's Classic 90s Sneakers are Back

Skip to main content
Shaq & Penny's Shoes are Back

NBA legends and former Orlando Magic teammates Shaquille O'Neal & Penny Hardaway's basketball shoes are back.
USA TODAY Sports

Basketball fans know that Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominated the NBA throughout most of the 1990s. But for a moment in time, the upstart Orlando Magic threatened to shake up the decade.

Former teammates Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway quickly became global superstars thanks to their highlights, movies, commercials, music, and sneakers. 

Coincidentally, Reebok and Nike are bringing back both of the NBA legends' sneakers simultaneously. It has been over 25 years since the dynamic duo made magic in Orlando, and fans still want to buy a piece of the nostalgia.

Reebok Shaq Attaq

White, black, and blue Reebok Shaq shoes.

View of the Reebok Shaq Attaq 'OG' shoes.

The Reebok Shaq Attaq was re-released on September 23, 2022, for $180. The shoes are still available in smaller sizes on Reebok's website. Fans with bigger feet can easily pick up a pair on sneaker resale sites like StockX, GOAT, or eBay.

Additionally, more colorways of the Reebok Shaq Attaq are expected to release this year. It has been 30 years since O'Neal's first signature shoe hit shelves, and they continue to age like fine wine.

Nike Air Max Penny

Grey and white Nike Penny shoes.

View of the Nike Air Max Penny 'Photon Dust and Summit White' shoes.

O'Neal had the better career, but Hardaway has the better sneaker legacy. The Nike Air Max Penny was the first of many popular shoes released during Hardaway's career. Since then, Nike has re-released all the shoes in various colorways.

The Nike Air Max Penny 'Photon Dust and Summit White' is available in most sizes for $170 on Nike's website. The neutral colorway may not be for everyone. But fans can explore sneaker resale sites like StockX, GOAT, or eBay to find their favorite version of the shoe.

Shaquille O'Neal high-fives Penny Hardaway.
