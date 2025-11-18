Skechers Celebrates Clayton Kershaw's Career With Custom Sneakers

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, capping off the legendary career of Clayton Kershaw. Luckily for fans, Kershaw will continue to be active in the community and the footwear world.

Skechers honored the incredible career of its brand ambassador with custom sneakers. To celebrate this milestone, Skechers created a special edition of the S-1992 sneakers, inspired by Kershaw's legacy and his remarkable baseball journey.

As part of this celebration, Kershaw partnered with Skechers on Instagram to give fans the chance to win a signed pair of these exclusive sneakers. It is truly an unforgettable way to commemorate his iconic career and thank the fans who have supported him every step of the way.

Kershaw shared pictures of the old-school sneakers with the caption, "Thank you to @skechersperformance for honoring my career with these special edition S-1992s celebrating my last season in Los Angeles. With @skechersperformance, I'm giving away one signed pair to celebrate with the fans who supported me throughout the last 18 years.

Kershaw included instructions and a discliamer, "Like this post. Follow @claytonkershaw, @SkechersPerformance, and @Skechers. Tag 2 friends."

"Eligible for entry from November 14th at 3:00PM PST to November 21st at 10:00am PST. No purchase necessary. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries submitted. Sponsored by Skechers U.S.A., Inc."

Kershaw began his career with Under Armour before signing with Skechers in October 2019 during the midst of another National League Playoff run. He wore custom Skechers cleats featuring the "CCC" logo, a heartfelt tribute to his children (t was later updated to four C's).

That moment marked the start of a meaningful collaboration that would honor both his professional achievements and family values. Since then, Skechers has been with Kershaw every step of the way.

The following year, Kershaw captured his first World Series title with the Dodgers, taking the mound in his trusted Skechers cleats. A nationwide audience tuned in to watch Kershaw star in his debut Skechers commercial, which premiered on ESPN.

Kershaw has since starred in multiple commercials, debuted countless custom cleats with heartfelt details, won two more World Series titles, and became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts (commemorated on his custom sneakers).

As Kershaw prepares to take his place at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Skechers is celebrating his excellence with a "Thank You Tee" available on Skechers.com and select stores.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from MLB and beyond.

More MLB News