Snoop Dogg Gives Skechers Basketball Shoes "Boss Treatment"
With March Madness tournaments, the NBA Playoffs, and the WNBA season being right around the corner, basketball is currently dominating the sports world.
For those who want to showcase their moves on the court in style or have some fresh footwear for their collection, Snoop Dogg is dropping some new sneakers for ballers and collectors to enjoy.
Continuing their successful partnership, Snoop and Skechers have released a “Snoopified” version of The Comfort Technology Company’s SKX Resagrip - the Skechers x Snoop Dogg: SKX Resagrip “Boss Treatment.
According to the company press release, the eye-catching shoe combines “the signature swagger and flair of the West Coast rap legend with the brand’s award-winning comfort and performance technologies will leave you with a doggystyle slam dunk when it comes to comfort, style, and level of play.”
The performance model comes equipped with Goodyear Resagrip outsole with responsive Hyper Burst cushioning and removable Arch Stability performance insole providing comfort and necessary support for the high performance of today’s ballers.
Meanwhile, an innovative removable Insole helps mold your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion.
Additionally, the Boss Treatment silhouettes also offer exceptional stability and support with an enhanced collar foam for ankle control, plus Skechers Hyper Burst Pro sock liner for increased cushioning and response.
Along with Snoop-inspired prints and designs with Snoop’s “S” emblem on the sneaker, wearing the shoes will definitely make you a “top Dogg” on the court.
This is the latest collaboration between Snoop and Skechers. In July, the Skechers x Snoop Dogg Paris Olympics collection was released which was curated by the dynamic duo.
The Skechers x Snoop Dogg: SKX Boss Treatment is the brand's latest collaboration with the legendary rapper.
The Skechers x Snoop Dogg: SKX Resagrip - Boss Treatment basketball shoes are available in men's and women's sizes for $99 on skechers.com. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.