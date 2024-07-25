Snoop Dogg Unveils Special Skechers Sneakers for Paris Olympics
Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous people in the world. From multi-platinum hits, television shows, films, and numerous other entrepreneurial endeavors, the hip-hop icon has proven that he can do it all.
With his imprint now in the sneaker world, Snoop is expanding his partnership with Skechers with a collection of custom sneakers that he will wear as an official torchbearer and broadcast commentator at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The “Skechers x Snoop Dogg Paris Olympics” collection, which was curated by the Skechers x Snoop Dogg design team, will come in five colorways. The shoes come equipped with “Easter eggs” on each pair including Snoop’s quote, “ I only compete with myself” on the soles and medal-themed gold, silver, and bronze touches on and around the laces.
There is an all-white silhouette with gold trim and a red, white, and blue flag on the tongue of the sneaker. Paying homage to hip-hop, the graffiti silhouette has “Paris” on the side of the shoe and comes with red, white, and blue shoelaces.
Another silhouette features an eye-catching paisley pattern with red, white, and blue accents. The shoes come with gold embellishments that represent Snoop’s one-of-a-kind style.
Lastly, the all-gold everything silhouette is crafted from premium, snake-embossed gold leather, and the high-top style is emblazoned with Snoop’s Paris-inspired logo.
Since Snoop first made his first appearance in Skechers The Comfort Technology Company's 2023 Big Game campaign and the announcement of the Skechers x Snoop Dogg collaboration in August of the same year, Snoop has been rocking his kicks everywhere he’s been spotted proudly touting the ‘S’ logo on his feet.
As an ambassador of the brand – especially its patented Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® technology – the legendary rapper’s footwear collection will include sneakers and lifestyle shoes for men and women, performance basketball shoes, and music more.
Be sure to stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: LeBron James debuted the Nike LeBron 22 in a Team USA practice.