Snoop Dogg Wore Patriotic Nike Sneakers at U.S. Olympic Trials
The 2024 Summer Olympics start in just over four weeks, and the U.S. Olympic Trials are already underway. The Track and Field events began this past week, and it is truly must-see television.
Casual sports fans need to watch the track events for more than just the beauty and majesty of Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. They need to tune in because they will get to learn more about the sport with the help of Snoop Dogg.
The legendary West Coast rapper was once in the vanguard of gangster rap but has slowly grown into the role of America's cool uncle. That includes his footwear.
Snoop Dogg rocked a pair of newly-released Nike sneakers in a patriotic colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Pegasus 41 in the "Team USA" colorway.
The Nike Pegasus 41 launched for $140 in adult sizes earlier this month. Athletes and fans can choose from multiple colorways on the Nike website or go with the limited-edition "Team USA" colorway on the USATF website.
The Pegasus line has been Nike's flagship running model since the brand's early days in Oregon. Fast forward four decades, and the Nike Pegasus 41 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck running shoes on the market.
The Nike Pegasus 41 features ReactX midsole with heel Air Zoom units for an energized ride. Meanwhile, the signature waffle-inspired rubber outsole for traction and flexibility. The upgraded breathable engineered mesh upper also helps during hot temperatures.
With the Olympic Trials in full swing, now is the perfect time to invest in a new pair of shoes to get in a good workout. Snoop Dogg will be on NBC's broadcast of the Summer Olympics later this summer, and hopefully, that means more fire footwear.
