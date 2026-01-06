SI

NBA Fans Loved Snoop Dogg’s Live Call of Steve Kerr’s Ejection on NBC’s Broadcast

The rapper was up in the broadcast booth for the second half of Warriors-Clippers on Monday night.
Yes, we are just six days into the new year, and yes, we just watched some incredibly thrilling football at both the collegiate and professional levels—but I am prepared to say that Snoop Dogg's live call of Steve Kerr's ejection on Monday night is the best sports moment of 2026 so far.

An incredibly irate Kerr was kicked out during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' narrow loss vs. the Clippers after a number of calls and non-calls, including a shooting foul on Steph Curry. While fired up, Kerr passionately approached the refs to argue his case.

As the coach yelled at the officials, Warriors guard Gary Payton II and an assistant coach restrained him. He was then ejected with a little less than eight minutes left.

Snoop Dogg, however, who spent some time in the broadcast booth on Monday night, made what was an otherwise tense moment extremely hilarious, at least if you were watching the game on the couch from home.

As soon as Kerr started getting worked up, the cultural icon and rapper infused a call of the moment with his signature personality, yelling, “Uh-oh, Steve gonna get thrown out. Get him out of there! Get him out of there! Back him up, back him up GP. Steve ready to fire on ‘em. Steve banging Inglewood right now. Inglewood! Get him Steve, you in Inglewood, Steve.”

I mean, truly hilarious. Watch that below:

Of course, NBA fans loved with the moment, as well, and rightfully so:

It will be tough to top this during Tuesday night's games, but we'll see how the booth tries.

