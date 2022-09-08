Ice Cube Teases Stefon Diggs' Custom Cleats

Not many NFL players can compete with Stefon Diggs on the field. Even fewer can compete with the Buffalo Bills wide receiver's custom cleats. Diggs regularly gets artwork painted onto his Jordan Brand cleats, and this might be his best idea yet.

Today, the legendary rapper, actor, and businessman Ice Cube teased Diggs' custom cleats on Twitter. It appears that Diggs will wear blue and pink cleats inspired by the classic comedy movie Next Friday.

Co-stars Ice Cube and Mike Epps' faces appear on the lateral sides. The pink cleat featuring Epps' face includes the Pinky's Record Shop logo, which is one of the main settings in the movie. Meanwhile, the blue cleat featuring Ice Cube's face has the Next Friday logo and is the exact same color as the character Crag's jersey worn throughout the movie.

Ice Cube captioned his tweet with "Stefon Diggs said he's going 'top flight' in these tonight..." Which is an inside joke referencing the third movie in the series, Friday After Next, where Craig and Day-Day work as security guards at a strip mall.

In addition to being an All-Pro wide receiver, Diggs clearly has a great sense of humor. It is only Week One of the NFL season, and the veteran is already in playoff mode. We cannot wait to see what else Diggs has planned for the rest of the season. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your footwear news.

