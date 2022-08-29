The 2022 NFL Preseason is officially in the books. Luckily, the regular season is right around the corner, and our coverage of players' pregame outfits and kicks is only getting started.

So far, we have seen a lot of players, including pass-catchers Travis Kelce and CeeDee Lamb, rock expensive Air Jordan sneakers before games. But today, we are spotlighting Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens.

Thanks to the Instagram account @BlitzFits, we have a great picture of the 21-year-old wearing a special pair of Air Jordan 2 lows. Pickens dressed to impress before the Steelers' final preseason game. Even better, he tallied 3 catches for 35 yards against the Detroit Lions.

After leading the Georgia Bulldogs to a 2021 National Championship, we knew Pickens had star power. Now the second-round draft pick is dressing the part.

Jordan 2 Retro Low 'Off-White Black Blue'

Jordan 2 Retro Low 'Off-White Black Blue' Nike

Nike released the Air Jordan 2 in 1986. Although Michael Jordan was not originally a fan of his second signature sneaker, the polarizing model has enjoyed occasional resurgences over the years.

The Air Jordan 2 Low 'Off-White Black-Blue,' was released on November 12, 2021, for $250. According to StockX, the average resale price is $455. The relatively new shoe has an aged look. The midsole is artificially decayed with translucent material filling the gaps.

Additionally, the retro basketball shoe features a black leather upper, blue piping, and Michael Jordan's signature on the lateral side. Off-White's signature address print is placed on the interior, and an old-school Jordan Brand Wings logo is on the tongue.

Pickens has a bright future in the NFL. But to be a superstar, you must look good on and off the field. So far, the Steelers rookie is accomplishing both of those goals. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks throughout the season for more sneaker updates.

