Stefon Diggs' New ASICS Sneakers Could Be the Best in the NFL
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is having another strong season, punctuated by an incredible performance against his old team (the Buffalo Bills) in a revenge road win.
As if this week could not get any better for Diggs, he has another sneaker collaboration with ASICS set to hit shelves soon. Best of all, these shoes are undeniably stylish and could be the shoes of any current NFL player (not many have had the honor).
The Stefon Diggs x Asics Gel-DS Trainer 14 will be released on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Shoppers can buy the shoes for $160 in adult sizes on the Asics website, Social Status, and other select retailers.
Diggs officially unveiled the kicks with a beautifully shot campaign video posted to his Instagram account. Marketed as "These are your Play Shoes," the silhouette appears on a young Diggs' feet as his mom scolds him for getting his play shoes dirty. It was hilarious, authentic, and well-executed.
The Stefon Diggs x ASICS Gel-DS Trainer 14 sports a white and light blue mesh upper complemented by dark navy blue accents. Meanwhile, a red sock liner with small yellow detailing on the midsole helps provide a more nostalgic aesthetic.
Lastly, "These are your play shoes" appears on the left tongue. Every adult can connect to Diggs' nostalgia for playing outside as a young kid.
Diggs officially partnered with ASICS in 2023. Since then, the All-Pro wide receiver has promoted the brand's lifestyle sneakers off the field, while occasionally wearing custom ASICS cleats on the field during pregame warmups (ASICS does not make football cleats).
Diggs has had multiple highly successful sneaker collaborations with ASICS over the past two years, including a drop just two months ago. Diggs is practically synonymous with the GEL-Nimbus line. However, Diggs' incredible take on the ASICS Gel-DS Trainer 14 is easily his best work yet.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (adidas) is the only NFL player with a signature shoe line. Some players have had footwear collaborations similar to Diggs, but none can compete with the results of his ASICS partnership.
Diggs wore ASICS growing up in the DMV area, making the partnership a perfect fit for both parties. Now, as an adult, Diggs is setting the trends for a new generation of future athletes, dirtying up their "play shoes."
