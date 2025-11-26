Patrick Mahomes Inks Multi-Year Contract Extension With Adidas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a new, multi-year contract extension with adidas. The iconic sportswear brand announced the deal one day before Mahomes leads the Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

As part of the contract extension, Mahomes remains the face of the adidas US Football division. Even better, the new deal also includes expansion into the adidas golf brand.

Mahomes will continue to serve as a global face of adidas, building on recent marketing collaborations with global soccer stars Lionel Messi and Kaká. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has appeared in global commercials and helped debut new products.

Multi-Year Contract Extension

.@PatrickMahomes has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with adidas ✍️ @brgridiron



The contract extension will include his own golf line ⛳ pic.twitter.com/2b0z4DbK7h — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 26, 2025

More: Adidas is ready to dethrone Nike in football.

Mahomes also remains an integral part of cultivating a new generation of adidas athletes. The former Texas Tech Red Raider has been instrumental in forming a strong partnership between his alma mater and adidas.

In October 2023, Mahomes broke the news that Texas Tech was switching from Under Armour to adidas. Texas Tech and adidas officially kicked off a ten-year partnership on July 1, 2024. Mahomes has helped design "Too Cold" uniforms for the football team and developed "Team Mahomes" for NIL deals.

In addition to making major moves on and off the field for adidas, Mahomes maintains a strong presence in retailers across the country. Mahomes has a signature apparel and footwear collection with adidas. His cross-training shoes are popular among athletes and fans of all ages.

Mahomes Tees Off Adidas Golf

Patrick Mahomes will continue to serve as a global face of adidas with new opportunities including adidas Golf ⛳️🏈 https://t.co/9a2yB8ppdx pic.twitter.com/iZfI7FqarZ — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 26, 2025

More: Patrick Mahomes rocks $300 adidas sneakers to Chiefs game.

Before the start of the 2025 NFL season, adidas launched a new advertisement saying Mahomes was ready to ruin your Sundays. In the 41-second video, Mahomes takes on the mantle of a wolf in sheep's clothing. He smiles for the cameras, but is dangerous on the football field.

Whether on the gridiron, golf course, or in the gym, Mahomes will be seen in adidas' three stripes. Fans can expect more exciting developments from Mahomes and adidas for many years to come. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.

More Football News

The Oregon Ducks kick off Black Friday with two new Nike Air Force 1s.

How to buy the Nike Air Max 90 'Grateful Ducks' sneakers.

How adidas fumbled ESPN College GameDay in Miami.

Shedeur Sanders' Nike sneakers will be releasing soon

Cam Ward quietly ditches his Under Armour cleats for adidas.