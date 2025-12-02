Stefon Diggs and ASICS Dropped More Seriously Stylish "Play Shoes"

Current NFL players struggle in the footwear industry. Signature sneaker lines are almost entirely absent in the league, and most athletes rely on retro models or redesigned basketball shoes to make a splash on the football field.

However, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has formed a strong partnership with ASICS. Diggs and ASICS have dropped multiple casual sneaker collaborations since they first teamed up in 2023, and they have all been hits.

Most recently, the Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14 'Play Shoes' dropped earlier this fall and were well-received by sneakerheads for their stylish appeal and fun marketing campaign. Today, NFL fans are treated to another incredible colorway of Diggs' playful shoes.

Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14

The Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14. | ASICS

The Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14 'Black/Black' colorway was released on Tuesday, December 2. Online shoppers can buy the casual shoes for $160 in adult sizes at ASICS, Finish Line, and other select retailers.

The 'Black/Black' colorway features a multicolor design that highlights the silhouette's stylish appeal. Bright hits of orange, purple, yellow, and green create a seriously fun shoe. Lastly, white speckles on the midsole add the finishing touch.

Calling back to the shoe's inspiration, "These are your play shoes" appears on the left tongue. Just a reminder that Diggs wants these shoes to be worn and get dirty.

Why Fans Love It

The Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14. | ASICS

Sure, the Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14 is stylish. But there are plenty of cool-looking sneakers on the market. Diggs has tapped into a level of nostalgia every fan knows all too well - missing the carefree days of playing outside.

It also doesn't hurt that fans can appreciate super-comfortable shoes. An incredible cushion complements the sleek construction. The lightweight design is paired with a TRUSSTIC support unit for stability and rearfoot GEL technology for impact absorption.

The ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14 combines key design elements from the late 2000s with comfort and versatility for everyday scenarios. Its distinguishing features on the upper include the shoe's iconic quarter-panel design and open mesh paneling.

Why You Need It

The Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14. | ASICS

While I'm typing this, the shoes are already selling out in some sizes online, so I will make it fast. The Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14 has been a breath of fresh air in the sneaker world this fall.

While many brands and athletes are trying to run back the same playbook, it is an NFL player bringing a much-needed change of pace to the sneaker game.

Between its style and comfort, the Stefon Diggs x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14 is a must-have for fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the NFL and beyond.

