Stephen Curry's 12th Under Armour Sneaker Becomes Legendary
Basketball fans can associate every Summer Olympics with one sneaker. Michael Jordan took flight in the Air Jordan 7 in 1992. Kobe Bryant quieted the crowd in the Nike Hyperdunk in 2008. Stephen Curry went nuclear in the Curry 12 in 2024.
Under Armour and Curry Brand strategically planned the release of Curry's 12th signature sneaker to coincide with the Paris Olympics and their gambit paid off in a big way.
On Thursday, Team USA made an incredible 17-point comeback against Serbia in the Olympic Semifinals. If not for Curry's 36-point performance, the most stacked USA Basketball roster of all time would have been remembered for a stunning upset.
Not only did Curry help rewrite Olympic basketball history on the fly, but he also elevated his signature sneaker line to new heights on the international stage. Every brand shows off the best it has to offer during the Summer Games, but very few enjoy an iconic moment.
Athletes and fans always look forward to the newest installment of Curry's signature sneaker line, but there will be renewed focus on the Curry 12.
Luckily for the sneaker community, the Curry 12 will launch in two limited-edition 'Team USA' colorways on August 14, 2024. The hoop shoe will enjoy a wider global launch this fall. Online shoppers will be able to buy the Curry 12 on the Under Armour website and at select retailers.
Last month, Kicks on SI provided a complete breakdown of the Curry 12 tech specs and official images of the first two patriotic colorways. As always, Curry's flagship model features the best technology that Under Armour has to offer.
Everyone knew the Paris Olympics could be Curry's last chance to play in the Summer Games. Naturally, the four-time NBA Champion provided an unforgettable performance that could define the entire quest for gold.
Even better, the Curry 12 looks to be one of the most exciting basketball shoes of the year. The sneaker community can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
Further Reading: Ranking the Team USA's basketball sneakers from best to worst.