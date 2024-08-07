Team USA Basketball Sneaker Power Rankings
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Team USA's men's basketball team is well on its way to winning another gold medal. With a roster full of NBA All-Stars, there is no excuse not to win every game with ease.
The star-studded roster also dominates with their sneakers on the hardwood. Each player and brand has brought their A-game to the Paris Olympics and should be proud of what they are accomplishing on the international stage.
However, the Olympics are built on friendly competition. And while much could change over the next few games, Kicks On SI has established our first official sneaker power rankings from best to worst for Team USA.
1. Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant has changed NBA teams a lot, but he has quietly become the most accomplished player in Team USA basketball history. It's easy to understand why Durant was mad at Nike for leaving him out of its Olympics commercial.
However, Durant and Nike have proven to be a formidable team. Durant's signature sneaker line has veered in the direction of paying homage to the classics.
Not only does the newly-released Nike KD 17 look great on the court, but it has actually been released in a 'USA' colorway. Online shoppers can purchase Durant's sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
2. Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry changed the game for good with his outside shooting, and he has also shaken up the sneaker industry with the help of Under Armour.
An Olympic gold medal was one of the last remaining accomplishments Curry had not yet reached, and it feels fitting that he does so in some of his best hoop shoes in years.
The Curry 12 is dropping in dual 'Team USA' colorways this month, so athletes and fans can match Curry's low-key style. Online shoppers can check out the Under Armour website for more of Curry's kicks.
3. Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand was launched less than four months ago. However, Tatum just debuted the Jordan Tatum 3 during yesterday's win against Brazil.
Thanks to its throwback design, the Jordan Tatum 3 feels like an instant classic. Fans have compared the kicks to the Reebok Shaqnosis or the Nike Air Pippen 1 due to their swooshy aesthetic.
The Jordan Tatum 3 does not yet have an official release date. The highly anticipated hoop shoe is expected to launch in October for $125 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can check out Tatum's signature sneakers on the Nike website.
4. Anthony Edwards
No player has a more exciting signature sneaker line than Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards is the only adidas athlete on the roster, and the brand has already cooked up three colorways of his debut hoop shoe.
The adidas AE 1 has received complaints from hoopers about its lack of technology, but it is inarguably a great-looking sneaker. Plus, the brash marketing campaign has been exciting to follow.
Edwards is well-positioned to finish the Olympics strong and make a case for one of the best sneakers on the roster. Online shoppers can find the adidas AE 1 on the adidas website.
5. LeBron James
At this point in his career, every time Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuts a new shoe, it feels historic. That is especially true for the Nike LeBron 22 which made its first appearance in the Olympics.
While the public has not yet gotten its hands on the unreleased sneaker, the Nike LeBron 22 has drawn mixed reviews from fans on its appearance. Overall, we like it. It's a strong departure from previous models, and change is good.
The Nike LeBron 22 is expected to launch in late September for $200 in adult sizes. In the meantime, athletes and fans can shop James' signature sneaker line in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
6. Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the first athlete with a non-signature sneaker to make this list. But when you are the unofficial face of the Air Jordan 39, we are willing to make exceptions.
Last month, Jordan Brand launched the latest installment of Michael Jordan's signature line. It is back to the basics for the Air Jordan 39 in appearance and the hoop shoe has potential to look good on and off the court (a rare feat by current fashion standards).
Currently, online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the Air Jordan 39 in two colorways for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
7. Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker easily has the most controversial sneaker on the roster. We have been tough on the Nike Book 1. Not because of its appearance, but because of its head-scratching and boring rollout.
Nevertheless, the Nike Book 1 looks good on the court. Even if Booker chooses to wear a muted black colorway, it does no favor to the lifestyle-friendly model.
Hopefully, Booker debuts more colorways soon. Otherwise, the Nike Book 1 could slide even further in our rankings. Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
8. Tyrese Haliburton
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been an all-time vibes guy on Team USA. Even if Haliburton is not getting much playing time, he is keeping the energy up and doing a respectable job with his footwear.
Haliburton, a Nike athlete without a signature line, has worn multiple retro models from Kobe Bryant's iconic sneaker catalog. You can never go wrong with retro Nike Kobe sneakers in multiple 'USA' colorways.
Bryant's retro sneakers remain hard to purchase for the average fan. Online shoppers can try their luck on resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. Just do not expect Haliburton's player-exclusive colorways to drop anytime soon.
9. Joel Embiid
Skechers is enjoying the international limelight thanks to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. The former NBA MVP signed with Skechers earlier this year and has elevated the brand with his stellar player.
So far this Olympics, Embiid has worn the Skechers SKX Float in player-exclusive navy and red colorways to match Team USA's colorways.
Skechers offers strong performance technology and plenty of styles to choose from online. Athletes and fans can shop for the Skechers SKX Float for $140 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
10. Derrick White
Boston Celtics small forward Derrick White was not supposed to be on Team USA. However, after LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dropped out, an opportunity presented itself to White (much to the chagrin of New Balance).
White also made the roster over teammate and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Brown blamed Nike for the decision in a cryptic social media post.
White has worn WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's second signature Nike sneaker. Even better, online shoppers can buy the Nike Sabrina 2 in the "United" colorway for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
11. Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Jrue Holiday made the roster thanks to the fact that he is the ultimate glue guy on the court. The veteran guard is also a glue guy with his sneaker rotation.
Holiday has worn the Nike Kobe 4 Protro, Nike Sabrina 2, and Nike G.T. Hustle 3 in various patriotic colorways. Athletes and fans can shop for the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 for $205 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
12. Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is the consummate teammate, including his footwear. Davis has worn the Nike LeBron 21 in player-exclusive colorways throughout the Paris Olympics.
Unfortunately, that is a little boring. Davis has a long history with Team USA, and it would be cool to see him reprise more footwear in what could be his final time representing the Stars and Stripes.