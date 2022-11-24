Stephen Curry Debuts Two New Shoes During Warriors Game

Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Debuts Two New Shoes Against Clippers

All-NBA guard Stephen Curry debuted two new shoes during the Golden State Warriors game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The NBA was in full force last night. Of the 12 games played, the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers was one of the more intriguing matchups.

Golden State picked up their first road win of the season thanks to an offensive outburst. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry helped engineer the electric performance in Los Angeles, tallying 22 points and nine assists.

In addition to playing well, Under Armour and Curry Brand made sure their golden goose looked great on the court. Last night, Curry debuted two new colorways of popular models from his signature line. Below is everything fans need to know about Curry's kicks.

Curry 4 FloTro

View of yellow and white Curry shoes.

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 4 FloTro in the 'Diet Starts Monday' colorway.

Curry's signature line has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years. In addition to releasing new models, fans have been treated to retro shoes with technological upgrades (known as the FloTro series).

Last night, Curry wore a never-before-seen colorway of the Curry 4 FloTro. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the lime colorway is part of a collaboration with a Washington, D.C. restaurant called Diet Starts Monday. There is no release information on the brightly-colored hoop shoes at this time.

Curry Flow 10

Black, blue, and white Curry shoes.

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 10 in the 'More Magic' colorway.

When Under Armour and Curry Brand announced the Curry Flow 10, they promised a mix of exciting new colorways and retro colorways that call back to previous models. They have already delivered on that promise.

Last night, Curry wore the Curry Flow 10 in the 'More Magic' colorway. The wavy design is similar to the launch colorway of the Under Armour Curry 4. We do not have release information on the Curry Flow 10 'More Magic'; however, we are confident that they will enjoy a general release in the future.

At 34 years old, Curry is not supposed to perform at this high level on the court. Even more surprising, his signature line is more popular than ever. In a time when basketball shoes have fallen out of favor with some sneakerheads, Curry is breathing new life into the industry.

