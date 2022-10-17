Stephen Curry is Disrupting the Sneaker Industry

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry is Making Basketball Shoes Cool Again

Curry Brand and Under Armour are disrupting the sneaker industry with the help of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having more choices than ever before, sneakerheads have become monolithic in their footwear. Over the past few years, athletes and fans alike have predominantly worn Adidas Yeezy 350s and Nike Dunks.

Both are great models that defined an era. But their omnipresence has left many consumers wondering what is next. The answer is coming from an unsuspecting source. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is making it cool to rock performance basketball shoes again.

Earlier this month, we covered the highly-anticipated release of the Curry Flow 10. The model is Curry's 10th signature sneaker since he partnered with Under Armour and the third since the launch of Curry Brand. The perennial All-NBA point guard has already been wearing those in games. 

But before games, we have seen Curry wearing his retro models. The Curry 1 and 4 are back with performance upgrades (now known as the FloTro series). It is a welcomed sight for OG sneakerheads to see high-top models worn casually again.

For fans who prefer sleeker shoes, there are the Curry Flow Go running shoes and the Curry Flow Cozy Sportstyle shoes. Both models are carried on the Curry Brand website as well as in select retailers.

Many of the familiar sneakers we see on a daily basis are not going anywhere anytime soon. But hopefully, as we progress into a new decade, we see more variety in the sneaker community. We at FanNation Kicks believe Curry is ahead of the game, as always.

