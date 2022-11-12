Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' Available Now

The NBA season is less than a month old, and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is already off and running. The reigning NBA Finals MVP is averaging 33.3 points per game, and he is doing it all in his tenth signature shoe - the Curry Flow 10.

The performance basketball shoe is Stephen’s tenth signature shoe with Under Armour and his third under Curry Brand. Since the launch of the Curry Flow 10, Stephen has worn several exciting colorways. However, fans have been drooling over the 'Sour Patch Kids' colorway.

Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' Details

Stephen Curry lifting off in the Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' Curry Brand

The Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' is available now for $160 in unisex sizing on the Curry Brand website. Luckily for fans, the official collaboration between Curry Brand and Sour Patch Kids did not stop there.

Sneakerheads and hoopers can also shop the Curry One Low FloTro in a Sour Patch Kids-inspired colorway ($150) and the Curry UA HOVR Splash 2 'Sour Then Sweet' colorway ($110).

Additionally, Curry Brand and Sour Patch Kids designed shirts, shorts, and hoodies as part of their collaboration. All of the brightly-colored gear can be found on the Curry Brand website.

Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' Design

Full view of the Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' Curry Brand

Stephen is known to have a bit of a sweet tooth – that’s where the idea for the Sour Patch collab first originated.

While the candy-inspired designs were originally featured on the Curry 1, the brand’s first official collaboration with Sour Patch launched in 2019 with the drop of the Curry 7.

On the Curry Flow 10, the Sour Patch Kids design is the culmination of past models, taking design inspiration from the colorful candy and infusing it into the patch pattern of the Curry Flow 10.

Stephen is making history on the court, and Curry Brand is ensuring he looks good doing it. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to keep up with the Curry Flow 10 and the rest of Stephen's sneaker collection.

