Stephen Curry Warms Up in Throwback Under Armour Shoes

Stephen Curry Warms Up in Retro Under Armour Shoes

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry warmed up in old Under Armour basketball shoes before the Golden State Warriors game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022-23 NBA season is barely a month old, and there has been no shortage of amazing shoes worn on the court. In a league full of sneakerheads, one surprising player is grabbing headlines for his footwear - Stephen Curry.

On an almost nightly basis, the Golden State Warriors point guard makes waves thanks to his Curry Brand and Under Armour basketball shoes. Last night, Curry warmed up in a pair of retro basketball shoes that were originally released in 2014.

Curry warmed up in a player-exclusive colorway of the Under Armour ClutchFit Drive. Fans can try their luck on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

After warm-ups, the reigning NBA Finals MVP switched to his newly released signature sneaker, the Curry Flow 10. Curry Brand and Under Armour have been on fire with the release of new and retro models. Below is what fans need to know about Curry's sneaker renaissance.

Curry Brand

White and Gold Curry 1 shoes.

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 1 Low FloTro.

We have all heard the trolls talk about Curry's kicks, but those joes are as outdated as other memes from the last decade. Curry Brand has brought the heat with a mix of new models and retro releases with technological upgrades.

The Curry Flow 10 was released in October and has been accompanied by the Curry 1 Low FloTro plus the Curry 4 FloTro. In addition to performance basketball shoes, Curry Brand has cooked up a cool clothing collection. Fans can shop the entire collection on the Curry Brand website.

Curry is handling business on the court, averaging 31.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, Curry Brand and Under Armour are making sure the 4x NBA Champion looks good doing it. 

It is shaping up to be another historic season for Curry, don't get caught sleeping. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and analysis.

