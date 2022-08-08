Under Armour & Curry Brand Host Seventh Annual Curry Camp

It has been quite the summer for Stephen Curry. After winning his fourth NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, the All-NBA point guard hosted the ESPYS and threw out the first pitch at an Oakland A's game.

But this past week might be Curry's best work yet. On August 4-6, Under Armour and Curry Brand hosted the seventh annual Curry Camp in San Francisco.

Curry Camp is Stephen’s way of giving back to the game he loves -- mentoring the best of the best in the game of basketball. The 26 boys and girls left Camp boasting new techniques on the court and inspired to better their community off the court.

Campers had the incredible opportunity of 1:1 coaching and mentoring from Curry. Additionally, they practiced with some of the sport’s best, including Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore, recently retired Davidson College head basketball coach Bob McKillop, and UConn women’s basketball player Azzi Fudd.

The kids also received exclusive access to the latest and greatest Curry Brand gear – including the recently released Curry Flow Cozy. The shoe incorporates UA Flow cushioning into two plush, rubberless pods that give the shoe a weightless, walking-on-clouds feeling, ideal for the athlete looking to balance style with recovery.

If the kicks look familiar, it is because Curry teased the sports-style shoes earlier this summer before the ESPYS. Fans can now get their hands on the Curry Flow Cozy for $130 on currybrand.com. "Changing the game for good" is more than a slogan for Curry Brand. It is a philosophy they practice every day. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

