Stephen Curry Introduces 10th Signature Shoe

Since entering the NBA in 2009, Stephen Curry has defied all expectations. Over the past 13 seasons, the Golden State Warriors point guard has revolutionized the sport and rewritten the history books. Simply put, Stephen has changed the game for good.

Now the 4x NBA Champion and Curry Brand are releasing the Curry Flow 10, Stephen’s 10th signature shoe with Under Armour and third under Curry Brand. Stephen becomes the ninth athlete in history to release ten signature shoes and the first Under Armour athlete to reach this landmark.

The Curry Flow 10 will be available for purchase at currybrand.com beginning Friday, October 21. Below is everything fans need to know about one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year.

Technology

Curry Flow 10 optimizes both UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technologies. Curry Brand

Building on the successes of Curry Brand’s past two signature models, the Curry Flow 10 optimizes both UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technologies to enhance on-foot feel by making the shoe feel lighter and more breathable.

The elevated Warp 2.0 technology features strategically placed tapes of varying widths on the upper, according to the highest stress loads during Stephen’s hard and fast cuts, to fine-tune on-court movement and create unparalleled support and comfort.

The enhanced on-foot feel also includes hidden details to commemorate the milestone, such as the elongated X found on the bottom of the shoe and easter eggs in each colorway.

Future

The Curry Flow 10 in the 'Iron Sharpens Iron' colorway. Curry Brand

Each of the Curry Flow 10 colorways reimagines looks Stephen wore during important moments throughout his career and honors the people and places most important to him. The first handful of Curry 10 releases include Iron Sharpens Iron, Sour Then Sweet, Northern Lights, More Magic, Curry-Fornia, and Treasure Island, with more exciting colorways to come in 2023.

Alongside the Curry Flow 10, Stephen will also create new FloTro and Retro styles of these models that carry significance, allowing fans to relive his career journey alongside him.

The Curry FloTros are built on the UA Flow foam platform, while the Curry Retros feature a familiar look, replicating original styles that fans may not have been able to get their hands on at the time.

Changing the Game for Good

The Curry Flow 10 marks a historic milestone in Stephen Curry's career. Curry Brand

While the launch of Curry Flow 10 marks a significant moment in the footwear space, it also celebrates nearly a decade of Stephen and Under Armour changing the game for good.

In the two years since launching Curry Brand, Stephen and Under Armour have refurbished nine courts around the world and positively impacted more than 43,000 youth – almost halfway to Curry Brand’s goal of impacting 100,000 youth and renovating 20 safe places to play by 2025.

Few, if any, players have had the same impact on and off the court as the NBA's all-time three-point leader. Luckily for fans, Stephen and Curry Brand are just getting started.

