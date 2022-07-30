Stephen Curry Teases Curry 10 Sneakers

It has been an incredible summer for Stephen Curry, and it is not even August yet. The perennial All-NBA point guard led the Golden State Warriors to another NBA Championship, hosted the ESPYS, and threw out the first pitch at an Oakland Athletics baseball game.

Curry is not done making headlines. Recently, he was photographed playing basketball in his tenth signature sneaker - the Curry 10. Unfortunately for fans, the photographer censored the basketball shoes.

Curry left Nike for Under Armour in 2013 and has not looked back. The two parties have built a stronger legacy in the performance footwear and apparel market. In November 2020, Under Armour announced the launch of the Curry Brand.

Throughout the Warriors' magical 2021-22 season, Curry mostly wore his ninth signature sneaker (first under his own sub-label) - the Curry Flow 9. Additionally, Under Armour and Curry brought back some fan favorites with the Curry 4 FloTro, which is a retro release incorporating new technology.

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 9 sneakers. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, we ranked the top ten sneakers worn by Curry last season, and it was not easy. Under Armour and Curry face a competitive market against major players like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. But Curry has never shied away from competition before, and he won't start now. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

