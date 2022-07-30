Stephen Curry Teases Curry 10 Sneakers

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Teases Next Signature Sneaker

Stephen Curry Teases Next Signature Sneaker

Stephen Curry's tenth signature sneaker is on the way.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry's tenth signature sneaker is on the way.

It has been an incredible summer for Stephen Curry, and it is not even August yet. The perennial All-NBA point guard led the Golden State Warriors to another NBA Championship, hosted the ESPYS, and threw out the first pitch at an Oakland Athletics baseball game.

Curry is not done making headlines. Recently, he was photographed playing basketball in his tenth signature sneaker - the Curry 10. Unfortunately for fans, the photographer censored the basketball shoes.

Curry left Nike for Under Armour in 2013 and has not looked back. The two parties have built a stronger legacy in the performance footwear and apparel market. In November 2020, Under Armour announced the launch of the Curry Brand. 

Throughout the Warriors' magical 2021-22 season, Curry mostly wore his ninth signature sneaker (first under his own sub-label) - the Curry Flow 9. Additionally, Under Armour and Curry brought back some fan favorites with the Curry 4 FloTro, which is a retro release incorporating new technology.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry wearing the Sesame Street x Curry Flow 9 'Street Pack - Count It'

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 9 sneakers.

Earlier this week, we ranked the top ten sneakers worn by Curry last season, and it was not easy. Under Armour and Curry face a competitive market against major players like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. But Curry has never shied away from competition before, and he won't start now. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Stephen Curry's Ten Best Sneakers of 21-22 Season

Top Ten Nike LeBrons Worn During 21-22 Season

Interview: Tracy McGrady Discusses Adidas Legacy

In This Article (2)

Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
News

Stephen Curry Teases Curry 10 Sneakers

By Pat Benson10 seconds ago
Every Kanye West Adidas Yeezy sneaker releasing on August 2, 2022.
News

Adidas Restocking Kanye West's Older Yeezy Sneakers

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's newest colorway of his signature sneaker. The Puma MB.01 'Be You'.
News

LaMelo Ball's Colorful New Puma Shoes Available Now

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Devin Booker wears Nike Kobe 4 Protro on cover of NBA 2K23.
News

NBA 2K23 Focuses on Nike Kobes in New Trailer

By Pat BensonJul 29, 2022 1:49 PM EDT
Brooklyn Nets point guard wears the Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers.
On Court

Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

By Pat BensonJul 29, 2022 1:05 PM EDT
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero signs sneaker deal with Jordan Brand.
News

Paolo Banchero Signing Sneaker Deal with Jordan Brand

By Pat BensonJul 28, 2022 8:25 PM EDT
LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. wore Nike Kyrie Low 5 in last AAU game.
On Court

Bronny James Wears Nike Kyrie Shoes in Last AAU Game

By Pat BensonJul 28, 2022 1:42 PM EDT
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles wears the Nike Kobe 4 'Prelude'.
On Court

Sacramento Kings Players 10 Best Sneakers of Season

By Pat BensonJul 28, 2022 12:11 PM EDT