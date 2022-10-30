Stephen Curry Wears Shoes Inspired by Horror Movie

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry's Shoes Inspired by Halloween Costume

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry wore Halloween-themed Under Armour shoes during a game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last night was a homecoming for Stephen Curry. The 8x NBA All-Star scored 31 points and 11 assists in front of adoring fans in North Carolina. Unfortunately, the Charlotte Hornters upset the Golden State Warriors 120-113 in overtime. 

Since it is Halloween season, Curry had some fun with the shoes he wore during the game. Way back in 2017, Curry rolled up to Oracle Arena in a Jigsaw costume from the horror movie franchise Saw.

After five years, the nightmare fuel from Curry's costume had finally worn off. Thanks to Under Armour and Curry Brand, the haunting image is back on our minds. Below is what fans need to know about Curry's spooky kicks.

Curry One Low Flotro

Stephen Curry's white, red, and black shoes.

Stephen Curry wears the Curry 1 Low Flotro in the 'Saw' colorway.

During the game in Charlotte, Curry wore the Curry One Low Flortro in a player-exclusive colorway. The white, red, and black shoes are a nod to Curry's 2017 Saw-inspired costume.

Curry recently debuted his 10th signature sneaker - the Curry Flow 10. Additionally, Curry Brand has begun releasing Curry's retro basketball shoes with technical upgrades (hence the name FloTro).

The colorway Curry wore last night will likely never hit shelves. However, fans can still purchase a pair of the Curry One Low Flotro at CurryBrand.com and select retailers for $150 in adult sizes.

While we could have done without being reminded of Curry's costume from 2017, we appreciate the design team's creativity and callback. Share your thoughts about Curry's spooky shoes with us on Twitter. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

In This Article (2)

Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry
