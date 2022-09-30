Stephen Curry Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to BTS Member

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to Suga

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry gifted his unreleased shoes to BTS member Suga after the Golden State Warriors preseason game in Japan.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NBA Japan Games have been a treat for the whole world to watch. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have had the pleasure of playing in front of new fans, while Japan has gotten to show off its beautiful culture.

One of the more heartwarming moments was when BTS member Suga visited the Golden State Warriors practice this week. The K-Pop star met with players who were equally (if not) more excited to meet one of the most popular musicians in the world.

The story only gets better. Suga sat courtside for the first game between the Warriors and Wizards at Saitama Super Arena. After the Warriors' victory, Stephen Curry gifted Suga the shoes he warmed up in before the preseason game. Below is everything fans need to know about the unreleased kicks.

Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids

View of blue, yellow, and Curry 10 shoes.

View of Curry Flow 10 'Sour Patch Kids' from a cover story for SLAM Kicks.

The Warriors point guard gave the BTS rapper a pair of the Curry Flow 10 shoes in the 'Sour Patch Kids' colorway. The Curry Flow 10 has not yet been released but is widely considered one of the most highly-anticipated basketball shoes of the year.

In addition to its top-notch performance capabilities, fans of all ages love Curry's signature line because of its exciting colorways. Last year, Curry Brand collaborated with the children's cartoon Sesame Street on several exciting designs. Now they are working with the popular candy brand Sour Patch Kids, which is sure to drive up demand for Curry's tenth signature shoe.

Fans will have to wait a little longer until they can get the Curry Flow 10. But the good news is, there are still some other models available for purchase at retail price. Today, the Curry One FloTro (a retro model with performance upgrades) is hitting shelves. We called it one of our top five sneaker releases of the weekend.

The NBA knows how to generate excitement around the sport. But Curry and Suga are taking it to a new level. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

