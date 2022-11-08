Stephen Curry Debuts Sour Patch Kids Collaboration

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry's Sour Patch Kids Shoes Coming Soon

Stephen Curry's Sour Patch Kids Shoes Coming Soon

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry debuted two new Under Armour basketball shoes in 'Sour Patch Kids' colorways.
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Monday night felt like a basketball holiday. All 30 NBA teams were in action, and there was no shortage of highlights. The Bay Area matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings did not disappoint.

The Warriors won 116-113 thanks to an incredible performance from Stephen Curry. The reigning NBA Finals MVP scored 47 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished eight assists.

Lost in the dramatic game was an exciting announcement. Before the game, Curry entered Chase Center in a pair of his unreleased retro Under Armour shoes and a literal candy bag. After the game, Curry shared images of his tunnel fit pic and announcement on Instagram.

After months of speculation, Curry Brand officially announced an upcoming collaboration with Sour Patch Kids. This is not the first time that Curry's signature shoe line has teamed up with the candy brand. However, it is easily their biggest and most highly-anticipated project yet.

Curry Brand x Sour Patch Kids

Curry sour patch shoes.

Stephen Curry shared images of an upcoming collaboration between Curry Brand and Sour Patch Kids.

Over the past few months, Curry has worn the Curry Flow 10 in multiple colorways. But fans have been drooling over one specific version - the blue and yellow 'Sour Patch' Kids' colorway.

Even better, it appears that the Curry 1 'Candy Reign' is making a comeback. The Curry 1 'Candy Reign' was originally released in February 2015 for $120. Since then, the average resale price has jumped to $269, according to StockX.

Curry Brand has begun releasing retro models with technical upgrades, which they call the 'FloTro' series. All available data proves the demand is there for Curry's early models.

According to an Instagram post from Curry Brand, the collaboration is launching on November 11, 2022. With just a few days until the major release, fans need to prepare accordingly. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

