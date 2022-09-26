Indianapolis Colts Cornerback Wears Retro Air Jordans Before Game

Skip to main content
Stephon Gilmore Wore Air Jordans Before Colts Game

All-NFL cornerback Stephon Gilmore wore Air Jordan 4 shoes before the Indianapolis Colts played the Kansas City Chiefs.
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts could not have picked up their first win of the NFL season at a better time. After starting the season 0-1-1, the Colts shocked the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 20-17 on Sunday.

Yes, Matt Ryan was great. But the game ball must go to the Colts' defense. One of the standout performances came from cornerback Stephon Gilmore who recorded five solo tackles. It appears Deion Sanders' theory that if "you look good, you play good" continues to hold true. 

Early Sunday morning, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year turned heads with his pregame outfit. But, of course, our focus is on the Air Jordan basketball shoes Gilmore had on his feet before the game. Below is everything fans need to know about Gilmore's kicks.

Air Jordan 4 'White Oreo'

View of white and grey Air Jordan 4 shoes.

View of the Air Jordan 4 'White Oreo.'

Gilmore wore the Air Jordan 4 in the 'White Oreo' colorway. The Air Jordan 4 has been around since 1989 and has been repeatedly reimagined in different colorways. 

However, the Air Jordan 4 'White Oreo' was released on July 3, 2021, for $190. The retro basketball shoes sold out quickly and now have an average resale price of $441, according to StockX.

The classic hoop shoes feature a white leather and mesh upper. Contrast is provided with hits of "Tech Grey" on the eyelets and midsole. Additionally, a red Jumpman logo is embroidered on the tongue.

Fans wanting to purchase the Air Jordan 4 'White Oreo' can easily find a pair on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Since the Colts won on Sunday, hopefully, that starts a tradition for Gilmore to rock more Air Jordans before games. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your sneaker news.

Stephon Gilmore warms up at practice.
