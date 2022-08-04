Ten Best Back-to-School Shoes for Under $100

Summer flew by, and now it is time for back-to-school shopping. Whether you are a student, parent, or teacher, you must have a clean pair of kicks to start the new school year.

However, it is unwise to break the bank on sneakers. That is why we have put together a list of affordable back-to-school sneakers for 2022. All of these options cost $100 or less and can easily be found online or in stores.

Nike LeBron Witness 6

LeBron James' Nike LeBron Witness 6 Nike

Price: $100

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, they swapped out Zoom Air for visible Max Air cushioning—LeBron's favorite—to help dissipate impact forces and provide a responsive sensation. The lightweight, reinforced mesh upper keeps you contained all around, from the webbing that harnesses your forefoot to the external molded pieces that lock in your heel.

Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5

Kyrie Irving's Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5. Nike

Price: $90

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Kyrie Flytrap 5 provides excellent traction, not just underfoot, but up the sides, so you can push off edges when changing directions.

Jordan Zoom Separate

Jordan Zoom Separate. Jordan

Price: $88.97

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Jordan Zoom Separate is a lightweight low-top shoe. The cushioning is firmer along the outside of the foot and softer along the inside, so you can lean in hard while banking and changing directions.

Jordan Delta 2 SE

Jordan Delta 2 SE

Price: $70.97

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Jordan Delta 2 SE offers a fresh, fearless take on the features you want: durability, comfort, and an attitude that's Jordan to the core

Adidas D Rose Son of Chi

Derrick Rose's Adidas D Rose Son of Chi. Adidas

Price: $100

Where: Adidas

Why: According to Adidas, the Adidas D Rose Son of Chi is a trainer with a rubber outsole and lightweight Bounce.

Adidas Solarglide 5

Adidas Solarglide 5. Adidas

Price: $78

Where: Adidas

Why: According to Adidas, the Adidas Solarglide 5 is packed with performance technology, from the BOOST midsole to the knit upper and the adidas LEP 2.0.

Puma Court Rider Pop

Puma Courtrider Pop. Puma

Price: $100

Where: Puma

Why: According to Puma, the Puma Court Rider Pop perfectly combines form and function. The distinctive materials, shape, and colorways are a nod to the Sportstyle Rider, but with its own unique PUMA Hoops flare.

Puma Courtrider 2.0

Puma Courtrider 2.0. Puma

Price: $100

Where: Puma

Why: According to Puma, the Puma Courtrider 2.0 is a basketball shoe with a full-length foam-engineered Dual Pod midsole and an outsole made of PUMA's innovative high-abrasion sticky rubber compound, both of which provide exceptional traction and no risk of slipping.

Under Armour Charged Commit 3

Under Armour Charged Commit 3 Under Armour

Price: $69.99

Where: Under Armour

Why: According to Under Armour, the Under Armour Charged Commit 3 are serious training shoes. There's leather on the top of your foot to keep you stable, flex grooves on the bottom so you can move, and Charged Cushioning® for max impact absorption.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37. Nike

Price: $89.97

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 offers unbelievable React cushioning and a new forefoot Air unit. They’re like a bolt of caffeine for your legs.

