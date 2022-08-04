Ten Best Back-to-School Shoes for Under $100

Skip to main content
Ten Affordable Back-to-School Shoes

Ten Affordable Back-to-School Shoes

Ten inexpensive sneakers for the new school year.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Ten inexpensive sneakers for the new school year.

Summer flew by, and now it is time for back-to-school shopping. Whether you are a student, parent, or teacher, you must have a clean pair of kicks to start the new school year.

However, it is unwise to break the bank on sneakers. That is why we have put together a list of affordable back-to-school sneakers for 2022. All of these options cost $100 or less and can easily be found online or in stores.

Nike LeBron Witness 6

The Nike LeBron Witness 6 is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. LeBron James shoes can be purchased on the Nike website.

LeBron James' Nike LeBron Witness 6

Price: $100

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, they swapped out Zoom Air for visible Max Air cushioning—LeBron's favorite—to help dissipate impact forces and provide a responsive sensation. The lightweight, reinforced mesh upper keeps you contained all around, from the webbing that harnesses your forefoot to the external molded pieces that lock in your heel.

Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5

The Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5 is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Kyrie Irving's shoes can be purchased on the Nike website.

Kyrie Irving's Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5.

Price: $90

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Kyrie Flytrap 5 provides excellent traction, not just underfoot, but up the sides, so you can push off edges when changing directions. 

Jordan Zoom Separate

The Jordan Zoom Separate is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Jordan Brand's shoes can be purchased on the Jordan website.

Jordan Zoom Separate.

Price: $88.97

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Jordan Zoom Separate is a lightweight low-top shoe. The cushioning is firmer along the outside of the foot and softer along the inside, so you can lean in hard while banking and changing directions.

Jordan Delta 2 SE

Jordan Delta 2 SE

Jordan Delta 2 SE

Price: $70.97

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Jordan Delta 2 SE offers a fresh, fearless take on the features you want: durability, comfort, and an attitude that's Jordan to the core

Adidas D Rose Son of Chi

The Adidas D Rose Son of Chi is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Adidas' shoes can be purchased on its website.

Derrick Rose's Adidas D Rose Son of Chi.

Price: $100

Where: Adidas

Why: According to Adidas, the Adidas D Rose Son of Chi is a trainer with a rubber outsole and lightweight Bounce.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adidas Solarglide 5

The Adidas Solarglide 5 is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Adidas' shoes can be purchased on its website.

Adidas Solarglide 5.

Price: $78

Where: Adidas

Why: According to Adidas, the Adidas Solarglide 5 is packed with performance technology, from the BOOST midsole to the knit upper and the adidas LEP 2.0.

Puma Court Rider Pop

The Puma Court Rider Pop is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Puma's shoes can be purchased on its website.

Puma Courtrider Pop.

Price: $100

Where: Puma

Why: According to Puma, the Puma Court Rider Pop perfectly combines form and function. The distinctive materials, shape, and colorways are a nod to the Sportstyle Rider, but with its own unique PUMA Hoops flare.

Puma Courtrider 2.0

The Puma Court Rider 2.0 is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Puma's shoes can be purchased on its website.

Puma Courtrider 2.0.

Price: $100

Where: Puma

Why: According to Puma, the Puma Courtrider 2.0 is a basketball shoe with a full-length foam-engineered Dual Pod midsole and an outsole made of PUMA's innovative high-abrasion sticky rubber compound, both of which provide exceptional traction and no risk of slipping.

Under Armour Charged Commit 3

The Under Armour Charged Commit 3 is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Under Armour's shoes can be purchased on its website.

Under Armour Charged Commit 3

Price: $69.99

Where: Under Armour

Why: According to Under Armour, the Under Armour Charged Commit 3 are serious training shoes. There's leather on the top of your foot to keep you stable, flex grooves on the bottom so you can move, and Charged Cushioning® for max impact absorption.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. The running shoes can be purchased on the Nike website.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37.

Price: $89.97

Where: Nike

Why: According to Nike, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 offers unbelievable React cushioning and a new forefoot Air unit. They’re like a bolt of caffeine for your legs. 

Recommended For You

Retro Adidas LeBron James PE's On Sale Now

LaMelo Ball's Colorful New Shoes Available Now

Stephen Curry's Ten Best Sneakers of 21-22 Season

In This Article (4)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
LeBron James
LeBron James
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

The Nike Kyrie Flytrap 5 is one of the top ten back-to-school sneakers for under $100. Kyrie Irving's shoes can be purchased on the Nike website.
News

Ten Best Back-to-School Shoes for Under $100

By Pat Benson40 seconds ago
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle wears the Nike Kobe 7 'Cheetah' against the Brooklyn Nets on November 30, 2021.
On Court

New York Knicks 10 Best Sneakers This Season

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden worked out in the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased basketball shoes are the seventh installment in his signature line.
News

James Harden Debuts Adidas Harden Vol. 7

By Pat Benson16 hours ago
The Air Jordan 5 'Dark Concord' colorway hits shelves on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes online for $200.
News

Everything You Must Know About Air Jordan 5 'Dark Concord'

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
LeBron James wore the Nike LeBron 20 at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in Akron, Ohio.
News

Adidas Shoes LeBron James Wore in High School on Sale

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Justin Anderson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' against the Toronto Raptors on December 26, 2021.
On Court

Cleveland Cavaliers 10 Best Sneakers This Season

By Pat BensonAug 3, 2022 11:17 AM EDT
Adidas has scheduled to restock Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers on August 2, 2022.
News

Kanye West Mad at Adidas Over Yeezy Day

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 3:16 PM EDT
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and Puma are releasing the 'Desert Sky Collection' on August 2, 2022.
News

Puma Releases Skylar Diggins-Smith Collection

By Pat BensonAug 2, 2022 12:13 PM EDT