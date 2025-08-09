Nike Posts 5-Word Message After Shedeur Sanders' Preseason Debut
On Friday night, the football world turned its focus to the NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. All eyes were on Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who led his team to a 30-10 victory.
Sanders completed 14-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Everyone from his father, Deion Sanders, to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrated the rookie's NFL debut. After all, Sanders did slide from a potential first round selection down to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
That inexplicable drop on the draft board, followed by a great first performance, inspired a new ad from Nike on social media. The iconic American sportswear brand captured the moment with another classic ad highlighting Sanders' performance on Friday night.
Nike shared a picture of Sanders celebrating a touchdown with the five-word message, "Only a matter of time." It was a nod to Sanders' signature wrist-watch celebration and a sign of confidence in the young quarterback's future in the NFL.
Even if Sanders had not performed as well as he did, the 23-year-old still grabbed headlines before the game even started thanks to his footwear. Sanders continues to wear his father's signature footwear, now in player-exclusive Browns' colorways.
Sanders laced up a pair of custom Nike Air DT Max '96 cleats. The silhouette sported a white upper and was complemented by shades of brown and orange. Check out the post from the Cleveland Browns below for a detailed look at his kicks.
The Sanders family has been in business with Nike for the most part since the early 1990s. While Deion's retro sneakers and cleats continue to sell out with each new drop, Shedeur is now carrying the torch for the Nike DT line on the field.
The prodigy quarterback signed an NIL Deal with Nike last year before his final season with the Colorado Buffaloes, and the brand heavily promoted Sanders leading up to the NFL Draft.
Currently, there are only three Shedeur Sanders jerseys available on Nike's website. However, online shoppers can choose from a wide selection of Deion's footwear and apparel at Nike.com.
If the rookie quarterback can battle his way up the crowded depth chart and carve out his own path in the NFL, the sky is the limit for his partnership with Nike.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
