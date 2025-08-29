Travis Hunter Goes Fishing in 1st Episode of Adidas Series
Is Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter better suited to play wide receiver or cornerback in the NFL? Only time will tell. But what is certain is that adidas believes in the rising star and is flexing its marketing muscle before his first season in the league.
Last year, Hunter stiff-armed Nike and signed a sponsorship deal with adidas before winning the Heisman Trophy. Since then, Hunter has appeared in multiple adidas ads. However, adidas is further elevating Hunter with a new marketing campaign.
Less than a week until the start of the 2025-26 NFL season, adidas is kicking things off with a new campaign spotlighting the electrifying rookie's laid-back style off the field.
Starting today and running throughout his rookie season, adidas will celebrate Hunter with a world-building campaign designed to showcase both his game-changing talent and his passions off the field. You can view the first film, which launched today, in the Instagram video above.
The first episode, titled "Behind the Wheel," follows Hunter driving an old pick-up truck to a serene fishing spot. Not a word is spoken, but there are plenty of Easter Eggs for fans of the Jaguars and adidas.
Hunter is known for redefining what it means to be a two-way player, and his creativity and competitive edge don't stop when the whistle blows. According to adidas, this campaign takes fans inside the universe the 22-year-old is building.
It will be a series that bridges Hunter's unique personal style, his love for culture, and the energy he brings every time he laces up. And yes, expect plenty of cleat heat moments woven throughout the rollout.
No matter which team NFL fans follow, they can expect Hunter to bring a new kind of spark to the league this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the NFL and beyond.
