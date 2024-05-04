Tennis & Sneaker Icon Stan Smith Discusses New Documentary
Stan Smith is many things: a tennis legend, sneaker icon, and sports diplomat. The 77-year-old has packed several centuries of experiences into his life. Whether you know him as the face of US tennis or the face on your adidas sneakers, you know him.
Fans of all ages can learn more about Smith thanks to a new documentary titled, Who is Stan Smith? Sports Illustated's FanNation Kicks spoke with Smith and filmmaker Danny Lee ahead of the documentary's nationwide theatrical release. Fans can watch the trailer here.
Stan Smith Interview
Did you learn anything new from this documentary?
"That's a great question. It has been a great learning experience for me because I get a picture of what's really been important in my life. If I had to do it over again and amend it to some degree, I'd probably add more about my family and friends I've made over the years. It's more significant than the things on the court."
What was the weirdest part of Stan Smith-mania in the late-60s/early-70s?
"It was weird wearing the shoe, looking across the net, and seeing the guy wearing the shoe as well. I just didn't think it was appropriate for that guy to beat me. Unfortunately, it happened a few times. That was probably the weirdest thing that happened."
Did you face much political pressure to speak out at the time?
"We were out there during Civil Rights, the Vietnam War, and Apartheid. It really made me realize you need to respect people, no matter where they come from, what they look like, or what their backgrounds are like. It was a tremendous learning experience. It did shape my thoughts."
Who is your current favorite tennis player?
"Well, Roger Federer just retired. He was one of my favorites. I loved the way he played - I gravitated to him because of the one-handed backhand. He had an elegance to his game, and he was a great ambassador off the court. Win or lose, he handled himself quite well. I really love Carlos Alcaraz. Not only his game, but his joy for playing the game. He's got a great demeanor on the court that I think is very attractive."
What is your current favorite shoe?
"Right now, I'm wearing the adidas NRTN x Bape 'Shadow Green' sneakers."
Do you have a favorite celebrity that has worn your shoe?
"There have been so many: David Bowie, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and presidents of the United States. Then Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Stella McCartney have been involved. Even Madonna came by and got her shoes signed. The thing I like is that people wear the shoe because they like it, not because it is endorsed. It's a sign of a genuine product.
Danny Lee Interview
What was your favorite part of this project?
"One, making it and getting to know Stan and his family. It was a privilege because they are such wonderful people. The family really embodies Stan's values. From a filmmaking perspective, it was really fun to flex some stylistic muscle. People may catch a shadow motif that reoccurs throughout the film. That runs parallel to Mark Mathabane, a young black tennis upstart he mentored.
Lastly, taking a deep dive into tennis history. This was a way to couch tennis history in an inflection point when tennis becomes open within the story of Stan Smith. It was really fun to play with all these different layers and bake it into one story.”
How was Stan as a creative partner?
"To give you an anecdote, one Day One, he has the flu. He was sick for the first week of shooting, but he soldiered on. He sat through an eight-hour interview. That gives you some sense of his duty and being a creative partner. I also think part of what made him such a good doubles partner played out in the film. He understood my strengths and was the ideal creative partner."
What was the hardest part to edit out of the documentary?
"The film was a romp through world history and pop culture. We covered Civil Rights, the Vietnam War, and Apartheid. One of the arrows we cut through is the Cold War. There was the Battle of Bucharest, where Stan and Erik Van Dillen marched into Romania and faced off against Năstase and Țiriac.
They march into this arena full of jeering fans and pull out the W. It was an incredible thing, and it was fun to couch these big tennis victories into something larger. When you're dealing with a character like Stan, he has won so many things. You want the film to have meaning, and this was just one too many victories. It was an amazing Cold War moment, like a scene out of Rocky, but we had to cut that."
Where does this documentary rank among all of your other work?
"This definitely ranks at the top of my work. It's very meaningful and close to my heart. With all my work, I try to imbue some inspiration and something that can move us all forward as a people and something you can walk away with feeling hopeful."
