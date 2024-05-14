Jason Kidd Rocks Drake's Nike Sneakers in NBA Playoffs
The music industry, social media, and the sports world have all taken sides in Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. The divisions run deep between the two rappers and their loyal fanbases. However, Drake seemingly has at least one NBA coach tangentially in his corner.
Fans and media outlets have noticed Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd wearing Drake's Nike sneakers throughout the NBA Playoffs. The Basketball Hall of Famer was a Nike athlete during his playing career and was most known for wearing the Nike Zoom Flight 95 in player-exclusive colorways.
Those same styles have been adapted by Drake's Nike x NOCTA Glides. Check out the social media post from Complex Sneakers below for a detailed look at Kidd's sneakers during his playing days and his coaching career.
With the Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, fans can count on Kidd to stay consistent with his kicks. The 51-year-old has worn the Nike x NOCTA Glide in the "Black/White" colorway when roaming the sidelines during games.
The lifestyle sneakers were officially released in September 2023 for $160 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can find the kicks at above retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Inspired by Kidd's old Nike Zoom Flight 95 sneakers, the Nike x NOCTA Glides feature a wavy foam midsole with a distinctive "bug-eye" design in the sidewall.
Meanwhile, the upper consists of a breathable black mesh overlaid with woven textile side panels. The Nike and NOCTA branding on the tongue and decorative eyelets provide the finishing touches to the iconic silhouette.
