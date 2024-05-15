Under Armour Creates "All the Smoke" Sneakers for Kelsey Plum
The NBA Playoffs are great, but WNBA Opening Night is must-see television. Not only did the hoopers bring their A-game, but so did their respective sneaker brands. Among all the great footwear, Kelsey Plum's grabbed the most attention.
For the Las Vegas Aces' Opening Night and WNBA Championship ring ceremony, Under Armour created a special "All the Smoke" colorway for Plum. The style is inspured by the iconic pictures of her smoking a cigar after both of her WNBA championship wins.
This special cigar-themed player-exclusive colorway is a custom women's UA Breakthru 5 basketball shoe. These shoes offer better support for the movements of today’s female athlete along with an elevated design. Fans can check out an awesome social media video of Plum seeing the sneakers for the first time below.
The fun colorway pays homage to the Aces' championships while playing on features of a fine cigar. The silhouette is a luxurious mix of white quartz as the base color with metallic gold accents on the heel and side panels – the gold giving a nod to the Aces' back-to-back championship rings.
Meanwhile, the heel also features a cordovan (dark red) Kelsey Plum signature logo with a gold outline, creating a special cigar band, and cordovan webbing for the laces. Best of all, the shoe feature Under Armour's FLOW technology, which gives premium cushion in addition to unbeatable traction.
Athletes and fans can check out the brand's basketball footwear and apparel selection at UA.com. It is safe to say hoops fans and the sneaker community are in for a very exciting WNBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Caitlin Clark wore Tiffany & Co. x Nike sneakers to her first WNBA game.