Donovan Mitchell Debuts Pink Adidas Sneakers for Mother's Day
Donovan Mitchell was all over the place in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Playoff Series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Yet, Mitchell's 33-point performance was not enough to overcome the Celtics onslaught.
While the Cavaliers are down 2-1 against the top-seeded Celtics, the series is far from over. That is great news for the sneaker community as it gives Mitchell more opportunities to rock new colorways of his unreleased sixth signature sneaker with adidas.
At the start of the NBA Playoffs, Mitchell debuted the adidas D.O.N. Issue #6. Since then, fans have been treated to a few fire colorways of the new hoop shoe. During last night's game, Mitchell debuted the "Lucid Pink" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the spring-inspired sneaker.
Mitchell rocked the adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 "Lucid Pink" colorway during Game 3. By our count, it is the third new colorway of the unreleased model, which is expected to launch later this year.
The "Lucid Pink" colorway sported a hot pink upper, midsole, and laces. Meanwhile, a cool shade of grey provided a calming contrast to the cerebral player. As we celebrate Mother's Day today, the timing of the new colorway could not come at a better time.
Basketball fans and the sneaker community are intrigued to learn more about Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker. While we cannot wait for the official launch, it is satisfying to see a steady stream of new styles debuted throughout the NBA Playoffs.
Athletes and fans who cannot wait to rock Mitchell's sneakers can find his fifth signature model at a discount on the adidas website and at other select retailers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Kyrie Irving's "Mother's Day" sneakers are dropping this weekend.