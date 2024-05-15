WNBA Stars Angel Reese & Lexie Brown Debut New Reebok Sneakers
The WNBA regular season has finally tipped off, and the players are stealing the spotlight in the sneaker world. We have seen brands unveil lots of heat for Opening Night, and now Reebok is getting in on the action.
Reebok partner and fashion icon Angel Reese will make her professional debut for Chicago Sky tonight. The first-round draft pick will wear her own custom Reebok Solution shoe.
The colorway applies pops of pink to the clean chalk/white silhouette, with "Angel" written on the tongue and a custom sock liner reading "Unapologetically, Angel."
In addition, longtime Reebok partner and league star Lexie Brown will also tip off the 2024 season for the Los Angeles Sparks this evening. Brown will rock her own custom pair of Reebok Solution kicks. Her colorway draws inspiration from Los Angeles' high-contrast uniforms with a brilliant blend of black/yellow/purple uniforms.
While neither Reese nor Brown's player-exclusive kicks will hit shelves, athletes and have fans have options. Online shoppers can choose between a wide range of retro and performance sneakers on the Reebok website.
The WNBA regular season just started, and there is already an abundance of exciting storylines. It should come as no surprise that the most irreverent and exciting brand on the market is making waves to start the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
