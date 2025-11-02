The 10 Best Cleats of the 2025 MLB Season Ranked
The 2025 MLB season is in the books, and it did not disappoint. The players brought their A-game all the way through the extra innings Game 7 of the World Series.
Just as the players showed out on the field, their footwear sponsors and custom artists elevated their appeal with incredible cleats. However, some stood out above the rest in a crowded field of competition.
When evaluating performance footwear, you must take into account performance, style, and swagger. Below are Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's rankings for the ten best cleats of the 2025 MLB season.
10. Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani did not do anything too special with his cleats this season. Ohtani continued to wear his first signature New Balance cleat (the FuelCell Ohtani 1). However, sporting that incredible model in Dodgers colors is enough to make the list.
9. Willson Contreras
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was one of several MLB players to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day in style by wearing the Nike Griffey 2 in the "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway. Athletes can buy the cleats for just $53 at Dick's Sporting Goods.
8. Ronny Henriquez
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Ronny Henriquez joined Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. as one of the few players to wear custom Nike Ja 3 cleats. Fans can shop Ja Morant's basketball shoes at Nike.com.
7. Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is a delight to watch on the field because of his player and stellar rotation of Air Jordan cleats. The Jordan Brand athlete regularly rocked Air Jordan 1 High cleats in Reds colorways.
6. Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper wore his ninth signature Under Armour cleat in myriad colorways throughout the season (the City Edition colorway was one of the best). Harper is in a class by himself when it comes to his signature collection.
5. Bryce Harper (Again)
Harper is back again with a UA Harper 9 colorway inspired by the Phillie Phanatic. Not only does Harper represent Under Armour, but he puts the city of Philadelphia on his back (or feet). Fans can shop the UA Harper 9 cleats and trainers at UA.com.
4. Kiké Hernández
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez was one of several players to wear the adidas Adizero Impact+ in the "Swarovski Light Purple" colorway. The jeweled cleats retailed at $440 and cost almost $1,000 on sneaker resale websites.
3. Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is another Jordan Brand athlete who regularly rocks player-exclusive colorways of Air Jordan cleats. Betts wore a lot of heat, but his Air Jordan 11 in a Dodgers-inspired colorway was a highlight of the season.
2. Aaron Judge
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge immediately endeared himself to '90s kids everywhere by rocking a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low cleats in a custom "Fresh Prince of BX" colorway. The shoes were a nod to the iconic television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
1. Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. cannot be matched when it comes to style. Chisholm debuted custom Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low cleats with matching Jordan Brand socks. Once again, Chisholm is the reigning champion of footwear in MLB.