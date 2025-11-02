Kicks

The 10 Best Cleats of the 2025 MLB Season Ranked

Every major brand brought the heat this year — here are the top 10 baseball cleats worn during the 2025 MLB season.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears Air Jordan cleats.
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears Air Jordan cleats. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The 2025 MLB season is in the books, and it did not disappoint. The players brought their A-game all the way through the extra innings Game 7 of the World Series.

Just as the players showed out on the field, their footwear sponsors and custom artists elevated their appeal with incredible cleats. However, some stood out above the rest in a crowded field of competition.

When evaluating performance footwear, you must take into account performance, style, and swagger. Below are Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's rankings for the ten best cleats of the 2025 MLB season.

10. Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani wears white and blue New Balance cleats.
Shohei Ohtani wears his signaure New Balance cleats. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani did not do anything too special with his cleats this season. Ohtani continued to wear his first signature New Balance cleat (the FuelCell Ohtani 1). However, sporting that incredible model in Dodgers colors is enough to make the list.

9. Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras' white Nike Griffey cleats.
Willson Contreras' Nike Griffey cleats. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was one of several MLB players to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day in style by wearing the Nike Griffey 2 in the "Jackie Robinson Day" colorway. Athletes can buy the cleats for just $53 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

8. Ronny Henriquez

Ronny Henriquez wears pink Nike cleats.
Ronny Henriquez wears custom Nike Ja 3 cleats. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Ronny Henriquez joined Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. as one of the few players to wear custom Nike Ja 3 cleats. Fans can shop Ja Morant's basketball shoes at Nike.com.

7. Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz's red Air Jordan cleats.
Elly De La Cruz wears Air Jordan cleats. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is a delight to watch on the field because of his player and stellar rotation of Air Jordan cleats. The Jordan Brand athlete regularly rocked Air Jordan 1 High cleats in Reds colorways.

6. Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper wears blue and yellow Under Armour cleats.
Bryce Harper wears his signature Under Armour cleats. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper wore his ninth signature Under Armour cleat in myriad colorways throughout the season (the City Edition colorway was one of the best). Harper is in a class by himself when it comes to his signature collection.

5. Bryce Harper (Again)

Bryce Harper wears green Under Armour cleats.
Bryce Harper wears his signature Under Armour cleats. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Harper is back again with a UA Harper 9 colorway inspired by the Phillie Phanatic. Not only does Harper represent Under Armour, but he puts the city of Philadelphia on his back (or feet). Fans can shop the UA Harper 9 cleats and trainers at UA.com.

4. Kiké Hernández

Enrique Hernandez wears purple adidas cleats.
Enrique Hernandez wears adidas cleats. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez was one of several players to wear the adidas Adizero Impact+ in the "Swarovski Light Purple" colorway. The jeweled cleats retailed at $440 and cost almost $1,000 on sneaker resale websites.

3. Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts wears white and blue Air Jordan cleats.
Mookie Betts wears Air Jordan cleats. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is another Jordan Brand athlete who regularly rocks player-exclusive colorways of Air Jordan cleats. Betts wore a lot of heat, but his Air Jordan 11 in a Dodgers-inspired colorway was a highlight of the season.

2. Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge wears multi-color Air Jordan cleats.
Aaron Judge wears custom Air Jordan cleats. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge immediately endeared himself to '90s kids everywhere by rocking a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low cleats in a custom "Fresh Prince of BX" colorway. The shoes were a nod to the iconic television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

1. Jazz Chisholm

Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears custom Air Jordan cleats.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears Air Jordan cleats. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. cannot be matched when it comes to style. Chisholm debuted custom Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low cleats with matching Jordan Brand socks. Once again, Chisholm is the reigning champion of footwear in MLB.

