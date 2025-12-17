Nike Book 1 "What The" Release Info — How to Buy 1 of 1,996 Pairs

It has been two years since Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker's first signature Nike basketball shoe launched in extremely limited numbers at Art Basel.

After dropping in every style imaginable, the Nike Book 1 is finishing the way it started - an extremely limited release that celebrates the iconic silhouette.

The Nike Book 1 "What The" will be released in just 1,996 units in a colorway that combines dozens of the sneaker's best looks. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the limited-edition hoop shoe.

Release Information

Details on the Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, December 19. Online shoppers can try to buy the limited-edition shoes for $170 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Despite there only being 1,996 units manufactured, the shoes are already available on sneaker resale websites. In fact, the Nike Book 1 "What The" is currently available between $220-$300 in most sizes on StockX.

At the time of this article, 103 pairs had already been sold on StockX over the past three days. Fans who really want the last colorway of Booker's debut hoop shoe might want to consider scooping them on a resale website rather than taking another "L" on the Nike SNKRS app.

Design Details

Details on the Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 1 "What The" contains Sale and Magic Ember, but there are too many different pieces of previous colorways to count. However, that won't stop Booker's fans from poring over the details on the shoe to reminisce on its incredible run.

According to Nike's product description, "Sometimes the end is just a new beginning, but that doesn't mean we won't pull out all the stops to celebrate what has come before.

This Book closes the chapter on the model with exuberant style. Each panel nods to previous colorway drops for a perfectly mismatched look. And details on the heel act as a reminder—this is just chapter 1."

Tech Specs

The Nike Book 1 "What The" colorway. | Nike

The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.

It has been an incredible run for Booker's debut hoop shoe, and it deserves one more exciting release before the Nike Book 2 takes over. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

