Kirk Herbstreit's Comments Highlight Miami's Adidas Problem

Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies should have been a no-lose situation for adidas.

Both programs are adidas partners in the NCAA. Yet, the brand still garnered negative press when ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit took an unprovoked shot at Miami's uniforms. It set off a conversation adidas would prefer not play out on social media.

Kirk Herbstreit Comments

Kirk Herbstreit: "Even these Miami guys make those Adidas uniforms look good, which is tough to do." 🏈🎙️ #CFP #CFB pic.twitter.com/jrN4ojnIiN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2025

"Even these Miami guys make those adidas uniforms look good, which is tough to do," said Herbstreit. His co-hosts jumped in to defend adidas, and Herbstreit walked back the comments.

Herbstreit's comment did not go unnoticed on social media, with Miami fans actually supporting the sentiment. Adidas has made great strides in American Football, but Miami's uniforms are indefensible when compared to the Ed Reed-era Nike uniforms of the early 2000s.

Miami was a Nike program from 1987 to 2015. Unsurprisingly, Miami agreed to a massive 12-year deal with adidas that runs through 2027. However, Hurricanes fans should not expect a shakeup anytime soon.

Adidas' South Florida Footprint

Adidas has planted its flag solidly in South Florida. Adidas made the University of Miami its NCAA flagship program (until Penn State and Tennessee kick in next year), and all 41 Miami-Dade public high schools are now adidas-sponsored.

In the NFL, the Miami Dolphins duo of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are adidas athletes. Way up I-95 North, Jacksonville Jaguars teammates Travis Hunter and Trevor Lawrence are both pillars of adidas Football.

No one can say adidas has not missed on almost every iteration of Miami's football uniforms - primary and alternate. Despite that, adidas is close to dethroning Nike in football from an apparel standpoint. Plus, it's NIL program provides paid sponsorship opportunities to more than 50,000 student-athletes across the United States.

The Air Jordan Problem

Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck in the @SOLEFLY x AIR JORDAN 3 ahead of the Miami vs. Florida game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZWXnBuYlnO — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 20, 2025

Herbstreit's unexpected swipe at adidas is just the latest headache for adidas regarding Miami. The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor" (unofficially called the "Miami" colorway by fans) has followed the Hurricanes like a dark cloud.

Former Hurricanes players Andre Johnson and Edgerrin James wore the sneakers on the sideline of the Notre Dame game. The unreleased kicks dominated the conversation among sneakerheads.

Meanwhile, Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck wore them during his College GameDay interview with Desmond Howard—who also showed off the shoes during his picks at the crescendo of the show hosted in Miami. It was a fumbled moment by adidas, or a pick-six by the SoleFly.

.@DesmondHoward, Nick Saban and @TKACHUKycheese_ all pick Miami to beat the Gators today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pWwEg2d48a — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 20, 2025

From Miami's uniforms to fumbling a viral moment on College GameDay, adidas has missed some opportunities. Yet, the brand is moving in the right direction with uniforms and NCAA partnerships.

More importantly, location is everything, and adidas has prime real estate locked up in the Sunshine State.

