The Adidas CODECHAOS 25 is a Game-Changer for Golf Shoes
Earlier this week, athletes got their first look at the latest from CODECHAOS - the disruptive performance spike-less footwear franchise from adidas that’s redefined what a golf shoe can be. The three stripes introduced its next chapter: CODECHAOS 25.
Designed to challenge the meaning and mentality behind the spikeless performance, this new performance model introduces a redesigned outsole and upper aimed to provide golfers with an enhanced feeling of traction and stability in an eye-catching silhouette that’s impossible to ignore.
Led by the CODECHAOS 25 BOA model, the new footwear will also come in a laced version for men and women and will be available worldwide beginning August 1, 2024.
While pops of bright colors and its striking silhouette pack a powerful aesthetic, CODECHAOS 25’s updated performance components are what set the new model apart from other spike-less footwear in the market. Specifically, the redesigned outsole features a new 3D TORSION plate, which aims to help golfers with stability both during their swing and as they walk the course.
The adidas team also found that the 3D TORSION plate provided a better overall fit and helped minimize midfoot bend, which ultimately can cause internal heel slip. Golfers will recognize the iconic TWISTGRIP outsole, but adidas updated the outsole with a new lug shape placed over a greater surface area on the outsole, adding up to a 40% increase in traction-providing elements compared against previous iterations of the footwear.
“Nearly five years ago, we made the bold move to introduce CODECHAOS when traditional spike-less models were saturating the market,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.
“The impact this footwear had then and continues to have now is another proof point for us that golfers are continuing to look for spike-less performance in athletic and non-traditional silhouettes. CODECHAOS 25 represents a milestone for us on how we’ve made this shoe better over the past five years, especially during a time where golf has seen such tremendous growth and participation.”
CODECHAOS 25 will be available on adidas.com, the adidas app, and at select retailers worldwide in both BOA and laced models for men and women, along with a junior model inspired by the footwear, beginning Thursday, August 1.
