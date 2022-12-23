The Air Jordan 13 is Back in 'University Blue'

Skip to main content

The Air Jordan 13 'University Blue' Is Out Now

Michael Jordan's 13th signature basketball shoe is available now in a black and blue colorway.
It has been a banner year for Jordan Brand, thanks to an impressive slate of retro and performance models released in such a short time. Luckily for sneakerheads, Jumpman is not done with 2022 yet.

No matter how many years go by, Michael Jordan's legendary sneaker collection continues to age like fine wine. One of the perks of having earned fans' trust is the ability to experiment with exciting colorways of classic models.

One of the best hoop shoes of all time, the Air Jordan 13, was rereleased earlier today. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks.

Air Jordan 13

View of black and blue Air Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 13.

The Air Jordan 13 was released in the 'University Blue' colorway on December 23, 2022. Fans can purchase the iconic basketball shoes for $200 in men's sizes and $150 in big kids' sizes on the Nike website.

Since its initial release in November 1997, the Air Jordan 13 has enjoyed unrelenting popularity. This time, the unmistakable silhouette is dressed in all black with university blue accents. 

The colorway is a nod to Jordan lore. During Jordan's playing days, he earned the nickname "black cat," which inspired Tinker Hatfield in the design process of the Air Jordan 13. And, of course, the university blue detailing is a tribute to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Fans interested in buying the Air Jordan 13 'University Blue' should act fast, or they might get stuck paying resale prices. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

