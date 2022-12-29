The Air Jordan 2 'Chicago' Drops on Friday

Skip to main content

The Air Jordan 2 'Chicago' Releases Friday

Michael Jordan's second signature shoe is releasing in Chicago Bulls colors.
While most memories fade over time, the legacy of Michael Jordan only grows stronger with each passing year. Many fans are not old enough to remember when "His Airness" first took flight, but they have learned about the greatest player of all time thanks to his signature sneaker line.

Tomorrow is another important day for the iconic Air Jordan line. Jordan Brand is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 2. Below is everything fans need to know about the old-school hoop shoe.

Release Information

View of white, black, and red Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 2 'Chicago.'

The Air Jordan 2 'Chicago' releases on Friday, December 30, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). Fans can purchase the shoes for $200 in men's and women's sizes. Shoppers will need to download the Nike SNKRS app and have their bank account information entered before the drop.

For fans like us that often miss the split-second releases, there are still options. Trusted sneaker resale websites and apps like StockX, eBay, and GOAT will have the shoes for above retail price.

Details

Rear view of white, red, and black Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 2 'Chicago.'

Upon its initial release in November 1985, the Air Jordan 2 stood out from the crowd thanks to its premium materials and luxurious appeal. Fast forward to December 2022, and the sneakers are still acceptable to wear at any function.

The 'Chicago' colorway remains true to the original design. The white leather upper is contrasted by black laces with red accents. The original Wings logo appears on the tongue with Nike branding on the heel.

Air Jordan sneakers are always popular, but the hype hits new levels whenever the design team brings back classic models in Chicago Bulls colors. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

