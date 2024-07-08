The Summer Olympics Expedite Curry 12 Launch Date
Sneakerheads have specific days circled on their calendar every year. For many, the launch date of Stephen Curry's newest basketball shoe is always a day worth celebrating.
Over the past few years, the Golden State Warriors point guard's signature sneakers have usually launched in October. However, the Curry 12 will be hitting shelves sooner than expected.
Fans got their first look at the Curry 12 during Saturday afternoon's Team USA practice in Las Vegas. Curry debuted the unreleased hoop shoe in a patriotic red, white, and blue colorway.
The NBA's greatest three-point shooter of all time quickly followed that up with another colorway during the Team USA's official photo shoot.
While it remains unclear if the Curry 12 'Team USA' colorway will be a general release or player-exclusive style, Sports Illustrated has learned more about the official launch date of the performance model.
The Curry 12 will enjoy a limited North American release in August, with the wider global launch coming this fall. The Curry 12's launch date was likely moved up so the model could comply with Olympic rules, which require footwear to be available to the public before being worn during international competition.
Under Armour and Curry Brand plan to share additional details about the highly anticipated hoop shoes later this summer.
Tech specs for the Curry 12 will be announced at a later date. However, we can see that the design team took a different approach to this model. The past four installments of Curry's signature line have shown gradual evolution. The Curry 12 looks nothing like its predecessors.
Online shoppers who do not want to wait on the launch, can choose from several versions of Curry's new and retro shoes on the Under Armour website.
It is sure to be an exciting summer for Curry and Under Armour as they compete on the world stage. The sneaker community can follow Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
Further Reading: Team USA players unboxed new Nike Kobe sneakers for the Summer Olympics.