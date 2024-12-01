The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 'Lakers Home' Drops This Week
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was known for stealing holiday joy from his opponents during NBA games on Christmas Day. However, his signature line has done nothing but give happiness to athletes and fans this year.
On the heels of the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" cleats hitting the football field on Thanksgiving, Bryant's iconic brand is expanding into another new direction as we hit shopping season. Nike is rekindling an old partnership that is an important part of sneaker history.
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the brand's most recognizable silhouettes. Bryant's affinity for the old-school basketball shoe is well-documented, as Nike dropped several Kobe-inspired colorways of the model during his playing days. The sneaker community will soon be treated to another new iteration for the first time in years.
The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 'Lakers Home' will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, December 6. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
It remains to be seen how many units Nike manufactured for the launch. However, the affordable price point and popularity of the model could potentially lead to yet another quick sell-out.
If that is the case, online shoppers can find the shoes on reputable sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, eBay, and KICKS CREW. In fact, shoppers can skip the line as there are already listings appearing on those websites and apps. Just be prepared to pay above the retail price.
The 'Lakers Home' colorway is a special edition that draws inspiration from one of the many shoes Bryant wore throughout the 2002-2003 NBA regular season. More specifically, during his sneaker free agency after he bought himself out of his adidas contract and before officially signing with Nike.
The original kicks Bryant wore on the court were a mid-cut version of the Nike Air Force 1 that celebrated the Lakers legend's career with Los Angeles.
The colorway sports a white leather upper contrasted by Varsity Maize and Varsity Purple accents. Several details honor Bryant, including the signature Kobe Sheath logo and jersey number stitched on the heel, while the debossed Sheath logo on the outer heel elevates the finish.
Lastly, the kicks come with a special Kobe box and extra laces in Lakers colors. The white 'Lakers Home' colorway precedes the black 'Lakers Away' colorway that is scheduled to be released early next year.
Nike and Vanessa Bryant have done a great job of bringing the Kobe Brand back to the forefront of the footwear world. Once again, the "Black Mamba" is dominating the sneaker industry. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.