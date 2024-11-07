Nike Increasing Prices on Kobe Bryant's Sneakers in 2025
After years of sporadic releases in limited quantities, Nike has finally begun to follow through on its promise of increasing the supply of Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoes. Over the past few months, the average fan has finally been able to purchase sneakers from Bryant's iconic signature line.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend's hoop shoes are more popular than ever and continue to sell out quickly in almost every colorway. While Bryant's updated retro kicks (known as the Protro series) already cost more than their original iterations, Nike plans to raise prices again starting next year.
Currently, only one more Nike Kobe sneaker is scheduled to be released in 2024. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Christmas" will drop in December for $240 in adult sizes (up from its retail price of $225 in 2014). However, a more noticeable price hike takes place in 2025.
In celebration of the Chinese Zodiac calendar's Year of the Snake, Nike plans to drop two snake-themed colorways of the Nike Kobe 5 in early 2025. Despite the colorways receiving mixed reviews online, Nike plans to increase the retail price from $190 to $200 in adult sizes for the dual "Year of the Mamba" colorways.
The sneaker website Sneaker Freaker was the first to report this news, and it does not yet confirm price hikes in full-family sizing, but that feels like a safe assumption.
Bryant's fifth signature sneaker, the Nike Kobe 5, was first launched in 2010 for $130—the updated version, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro, launched in December 2019 for $180. Nike has released 12 colorways of the model over the past five years, and the retail price has slowly climbed to $190.
Just last month, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" colorway hit shelves for $190 and will feature identical technology to next year's batch of releases. It is hard to justify a $10 price increase over the course of three months.
It is expected for sneaker prices to rise gradually over an extended period of time, but the technology is not changing for the better. Plus, the most popular colorways are still being released in limited supplies to drive up hype and demand among loyal fans.
Nike and Vanessa Bryant have done a commendable job of relaunching the Kobe line. A mix of new and old-school colorways mixed with exciting marketing campaigns has helped teach a new generation of athletes about the "Black Mamba." But if this trend of rising costs continues, some hoopers will soon be priced out of buying Nike Kobe sneakers.
With the NBA season upon us and the holiday season quickly approaching, fans can expect more Nike Kobe sneakers to be released in the coming months.