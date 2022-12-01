The Ten Best Shoes of the NBA in November

Skip to main content

The NBA's Ten Best Shoes of November

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry wore some of the best basketball shoes in the NBA during November.
There is no shortage of spectacular highlights in the NBA on a nightly basis. Just as players compete on the floor, sneaker companies battle each other on basketball's biggest stage. Below are the ten best shoes worn in the NBA during November.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

View of navy, white, and red Nike shoes.

Josh Green is wearing the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2.

Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green

Date: November 27

Shoe: Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 in the 'Arizona Wildcats' colorway.

How to Buy: The Wildcats-inspired colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 for $170 on Nike's website.

Nike Kobe 10 Elite

View of multi-color Nike Kobe shoes.

Ja Morant is wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite.

Player: Ja Morant

Date: November 25

Shoe: Nike Kobe 10 'What The'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'What The' can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $539, according to StockX.

Curry Flow 10

Black, blue, and white Curry shoes.

Stephen Curry is wearing the Curry Flow 10.

Player: Stephen Curry

Date: November 23

Shoe: Curry Flow 10 'More Magic'

How to Buy: The Curry Flow 10 'More Magic' has not been released yet. While fans wait, they can shop the entire Curry collection on the Curry Brand website.

Jordan Luka 1

View of blue and orange Jordan Luka shoes.

Luka Doncic is wearing the Jordan Luka 1.

Player: Luka Doncic

Date: November 18

Shoe: Jordan Luka 1

How to Buy: The Gators-inspired colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 for $110 on Nike's website.

New Balance Two WXY v3

View of blue and black New Balance shoes.

Darius Bazley is wearing the New Balance Two WXY v3.

Player: Darius Bazley

Date: November 9

Shoe: New Balance Two WXY v3

How to Buy: The player-exclusive colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the New Balance Two WXY v3 for $120 on the New Balance website.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

View of black, pink, and teal Nike Kobe shoes.

Domantas Sabonis is wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro.

Player: Domantas Sabonis

Date: November 17

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro

How to Buy: The player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro will not release to the public. Fans can try their luck finding other colorways of the popular shoe on sneaker resale websites.

Adidas Crazy 1

View of silver and black Adidas shoes.

Jerami Grant is wearing the Adidas Crazy 1.

Player: Jerami Grant

Date: November 23

Shoe: Adidas Crazy 1 'Silver'

How to Buy: Adidas is slowly and sporadically releasing new and O.G. colorways of the Adidas Crazy 1. The 'Silver' colorway can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $169, according to StockX.

Nike Kobe 6 

View of green and yellow Nike Kobe shoes.

Josh Giddey is wearing the Nike Kobe 6.

Player: Josh Giddey

Date: November 21

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $1,375, according to StockX.

Adidas Agent Gil Restomod

View of blue, black, and orange Adidas shoes.

Bennedict Mathurin is wearing the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod.

Player: Bennedict Mathurin

Date: November 27

Shoe: Adidas Agent Gil Restomod

How to Buy: Fans can choose between multiple colorways of the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod for $120-$150 on the adidas website.

Nike KD 15

Black and sail Nike KD shoes.

Kevin Durant is wearing the Nike KD 15.

Player: Kevin Durant

Date: November 17

Shoe: Nike KD 15 'Off-White'

How to Buy: The 'Off-White' colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Nike KD 15 for $150-$160 on Nike's website.

