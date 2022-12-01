The Ten Best Shoes of the NBA in November

The NBA's Ten Best Shoes of November
There is no shortage of spectacular highlights in the NBA on a nightly basis. Just as players compete on the floor, sneaker companies battle each other on basketball's biggest stage. Below are the ten best shoes worn in the NBA during November.
Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2
Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green
Date: November 27
Shoe: Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 in the 'Arizona Wildcats' colorway.
How to Buy: The Wildcats-inspired colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 for $170 on Nike's website.
Nike Kobe 10 Elite
Player: Ja Morant
Date: November 25
Shoe: Nike Kobe 10 'What The'
How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'What The' can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $539, according to StockX.
Curry Flow 10
Player: Stephen Curry
Date: November 23
Shoe: Curry Flow 10 'More Magic'
How to Buy: The Curry Flow 10 'More Magic' has not been released yet. While fans wait, they can shop the entire Curry collection on the Curry Brand website.
Jordan Luka 1
Player: Luka Doncic
Date: November 18
Shoe: Jordan Luka 1
How to Buy: The Gators-inspired colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 for $110 on Nike's website.
New Balance Two WXY v3
Player: Darius Bazley
Date: November 9
Shoe: New Balance Two WXY v3
How to Buy: The player-exclusive colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the New Balance Two WXY v3 for $120 on the New Balance website.
Nike Kobe 6 Protro
Player: Domantas Sabonis
Date: November 17
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro
How to Buy: The player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro will not release to the public. Fans can try their luck finding other colorways of the popular shoe on sneaker resale websites.
Adidas Crazy 1
Player: Jerami Grant
Date: November 23
Shoe: Adidas Crazy 1 'Silver'
How to Buy: Adidas is slowly and sporadically releasing new and O.G. colorways of the Adidas Crazy 1. The 'Silver' colorway can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $169, according to StockX.
Nike Kobe 6
Player: Josh Giddey
Date: November 21
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude'
How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $1,375, according to StockX.
Adidas Agent Gil Restomod
Player: Bennedict Mathurin
Date: November 27
Shoe: Adidas Agent Gil Restomod
How to Buy: Fans can choose between multiple colorways of the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod for $120-$150 on the adidas website.
Nike KD 15
Player: Kevin Durant
Date: November 17
Shoe: Nike KD 15 'Off-White'
How to Buy: The 'Off-White' colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Nike KD 15 for $150-$160 on Nike's website.
