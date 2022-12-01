The Ten Best Shoes of the NBA in November

There is no shortage of spectacular highlights in the NBA on a nightly basis. Just as players compete on the floor, sneaker companies battle each other on basketball's biggest stage. Below are the ten best shoes worn in the NBA during November.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

Josh Green is wearing the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2. © Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green

Date: November 27

Shoe: Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 in the 'Arizona Wildcats' colorway.

How to Buy: The Wildcats-inspired colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 for $170 on Nike's website.

Nike Kobe 10 Elite

Ja Morant is wearing the Nike Kobe 10 Elite. © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Ja Morant

Date: November 25

Shoe: Nike Kobe 10 'What The'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 10 Elite 'What The' can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $539, according to StockX.

Curry Flow 10

Stephen Curry is wearing the Curry Flow 10. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Stephen Curry

Date: November 23

Shoe: Curry Flow 10 'More Magic'

How to Buy: The Curry Flow 10 'More Magic' has not been released yet. While fans wait, they can shop the entire Curry collection on the Curry Brand website.

Jordan Luka 1

Luka Doncic is wearing the Jordan Luka 1. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Luka Doncic

Date: November 18

Shoe: Jordan Luka 1

How to Buy: The Gators-inspired colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 for $110 on Nike's website.

New Balance Two WXY v3

Darius Bazley is wearing the New Balance Two WXY v3. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Darius Bazley

Date: November 9

Shoe: New Balance Two WXY v3

How to Buy: The player-exclusive colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the New Balance Two WXY v3 for $120 on the New Balance website.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Domantas Sabonis is wearing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Domantas Sabonis

Date: November 17

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro

How to Buy: The player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro will not release to the public. Fans can try their luck finding other colorways of the popular shoe on sneaker resale websites.

Adidas Crazy 1

Jerami Grant is wearing the Adidas Crazy 1. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Jerami Grant

Date: November 23

Shoe: Adidas Crazy 1 'Silver'

How to Buy: Adidas is slowly and sporadically releasing new and O.G. colorways of the Adidas Crazy 1. The 'Silver' colorway can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $169, according to StockX.

Nike Kobe 6

Josh Giddey is wearing the Nike Kobe 6. © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Josh Giddey

Date: November 21

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 6 'Prelude' can be purchased on sneaker resale websites. It currently has an average resale price of $1,375, according to StockX.

Adidas Agent Gil Restomod

Bennedict Mathurin is wearing the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Bennedict Mathurin

Date: November 27

Shoe: Adidas Agent Gil Restomod

How to Buy: Fans can choose between multiple colorways of the Adidas Agent Gil Restomod for $120-$150 on the adidas website.

Nike KD 15

Kevin Durant is wearing the Nike KD 15. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Kevin Durant

Date: November 17

Shoe: Nike KD 15 'Off-White'

How to Buy: The 'Off-White' colorway will not be released to the public. However, fans can shop for other colorways of the Nike KD 15 for $150-$160 on Nike's website.

