The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" Sneakers Are Dropping in 2025
Loyal fans of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant want to buy every colorway of his signature Nike sneakers that is released. However, some of his retro hoop shoes are more coveted than others.
Ever since Natalia Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" colorway last summer, fans have chirped about the unreleased sneakers. The hype grew even louder when Vanessa Bryant gifted the kicks to the Dodgers earlier this spring to celebrate "Mamba Day."
Now, it is official - the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway will enjoy a general release. Even if you're not a Dodgers fan, no one can deny the beauty and importance of this colorway.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the unreleased basketball shoes.
Currently, information surrounding the release of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway is very limited. All we know is that they will be released in 2025 for $190 in adult sizes.
Like other highly anticipated colorways, it is safe to assume this will be a very limited launch. Nevertheless, we are excited about this new colorway.
The "Dodgers" colorway sports a blue snakeskin-inspired upper, white Swoosh and Kobe logos, as well as white laces. Bryant's old jersey number (8) appears in red on the back heels, while red baseball stitching completes the look on the tongues.
The sneaker community often criticizes Nike for its lack of effort when it comes to design. However, these hoop shoes are objectively great. While fans wait for these kicks to drop, they can find Bryant's sold-out sneakers on the resale websites StockX, GOAT, and eBay.
Nike has exciting plans for the future of Bryant's signature line, and this release shows the brand's commitment to the basketball icon's legacy. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
